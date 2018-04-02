VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attack - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening.

The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them.

“I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car trying while to get them to unlatch my daughter and I jumped on top of one of the dogs and that's when it got my arm.”

Both Reid and her daughter, Rayna, suffered puncture wounds to their forearms. Reid also suffered a large laceration that required stitches.

“So far it’s four grand and it’s coming out of my pocket,” said Reid. “I don't blame the breed, I blame the owner and how those dogs were trained. They were trained to attack.”

According to Reid, the owner of the dogs was staying in the house next-door to the incident. Reid says after she was able to get to safety, the owner took the dogs and left.

“I want resolution,” said Reid. “I want this owner to surrendered his animals. They need to be euthanized. I fear for any children out here.”

SCRAPS is investigating the incident. According to Reid, they told her the dogs have attacked people in the past, and once they are located they will be euthanized unless the owner appeals.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:29:55 GMT
    Photo: Allison Barron/TwitterPhoto: Allison Barron/Twitter

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

  • Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Jury deliberates in Thurman manslaughter case

    Jury deliberates in Thurman manslaughter case

    Monday, April 2 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-04-03 03:24:00 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The fate of a former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is in a jury's hands as the manslaughter trial for Dwayne Thurman comes to a close. Thurman is charged with shooting and killing his wife in their Spokane Valley home in 2016.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The fate of a former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is in a jury's hands as the manslaughter trial for Dwayne Thurman comes to a close. Thurman is charged with shooting and killing his wife in their Spokane Valley home in 2016.

    >>

  • BB gun vandals strike Spokane’s lower South Hill

    BB gun vandals strike Spokane’s lower South Hill

    Monday, April 2 2018 9:05 PM EDT2018-04-03 01:05:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on Spokane’s lower South Hill are cleaning up a mess after their cars were shot during a BB gun vandalism spree. “It kind of sucks,” said Jesse Weyher. “It wouldn’t have been as bad if they had stolen something to make it worth their while, but just to be punks?” The incidents occurred in the areas of 6th and Myrtle, 4th and Myrtle, and 6th and Florida. “There’s no reason for it,” said Weyher. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on Spokane’s lower South Hill are cleaning up a mess after their cars were shot during a BB gun vandalism spree. “It kind of sucks,” said Jesse Weyher. “It wouldn’t have been as bad if they had stolen something to make it worth their while, but just to be punks?” The incidents occurred in the areas of 6th and Myrtle, 4th and Myrtle, and 6th and Florida. “There’s no reason for it,” said Weyher. 

    >>

  • VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:51:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>
    •   