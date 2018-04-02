VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening.

The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them.

“I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car trying while to get them to unlatch my daughter and I jumped on top of one of the dogs and that's when it got my arm.”

Both Reid and her daughter, Rayna, suffered puncture wounds to their forearms. Reid also suffered a large laceration that required stitches.

“So far it’s four grand and it’s coming out of my pocket,” said Reid. “I don't blame the breed, I blame the owner and how those dogs were trained. They were trained to attack.”

According to Reid, the owner of the dogs was staying in the house next-door to the incident. Reid says after she was able to get to safety, the owner took the dogs and left.

“I want resolution,” said Reid. “I want this owner to surrendered his animals. They need to be euthanized. I fear for any children out here.”

SCRAPS is investigating the incident. According to Reid, they told her the dogs have attacked people in the past, and once they are located they will be euthanized unless the owner appeals.