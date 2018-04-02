BB gun vandals strike Spokane’s lower South Hill

Neighbors on Spokane’s lower South Hill are cleaning up a mess after their cars were shot during a BB gun vandalism spree.

“It kind of sucks,” said Jesse Weyher. “It wouldn’t have been as bad if they had stolen something to make it worth their while, but just to be punks?”

The incidents occurred in the areas of 6th and Myrtle, 4th and Myrtle, and 6th and Florida. At least a half-dozen car windows were shot by a BB or pellet gun.

“There’s no reason for it,” said Weyher. “We have enough problems in the world besides shooting out car windows.”

As of Monday evening, no security video has been recovered. KHQ reached out to the Spokane Police Department who did not immediately return our phone calls.