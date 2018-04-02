Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

UPDATE: April 3, 2018 1:34 p.m.

A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. 

The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. 

Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction. His bond was set at $50,000.

Sentencing is set for May 3rd at 9:00 a.m.

Stay tuned for updates. 

UPDATE: April 3, 2018 1:00 p.m.:

We're told the jury has reached a verdict in the manslaughter trial of Dwayne Thurman. 

The verdict is expected to be read shortly. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Previous Coverage:

The fate of a former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is in a jury's hands as the manslaughter trial for Dwayne Thurman comes to a close. Thurman is charged with shooting and killing his wife in their Spokane Valley home in 2016.

Now a jury must decide whether Thurman is criminally negligent for how he mishandled the gun that killed his wife, or if the shooting was a tragic accident.

An emotional Thurman took the stand in his own defense Monday and described what happened to his wife that day in January 2016.

“I look up. She’s sitting in the chair in front of me. She pushed back on her chair … and falls to the ground,” Thurman said. “Baby, I didn’t know. I rolled her over. There is no exit wound. I started screaming, ‘Gabrielle,’” The Spokesman-Review reported.

When asked whether he remembered pulling the trigger, Thurman said he couldn't remember because "it happened so fast."

The defense argued that what happened was not a crime, but an accident. Prosecutors meanwhile argued that Thurman's background in the military and with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office made the case more than a tragic accident.

"'I didn't mean it' does not excuse reckless behavior," said prosecutor John Love.

The jury deliberated for about two hours Monday. Deliberations are expected to continue Tuesday

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:27:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

  • VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:51:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

  • Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 06:33:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC reports shooter is dead

    Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC reports shooter is dead

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:20 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:20:48 GMT

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is deceased. It is unknown if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement. Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.

    >>

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is deceased. It is unknown if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement. Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.

    >>

  • Interior backing away from steep fee hikes at national parks

    Interior backing away from steep fee hikes at national parks

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:17 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:17:29 GMT
    Photo: National Park ServicePhoto: National Park Service

    The Interior Department is backing down from a plan to impose steep fee increases at popular national parks in the face of widespread opposition from elected officials and the public.    The plan would nearly triple entrance fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion, forcing visitors to pay $70 per vehicle during the peak summer season. 

    >>

    The Interior Department is backing down from a plan to impose steep fee increases at popular national parks in the face of widespread opposition from elected officials and the public.    The plan would nearly triple entrance fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion, forcing visitors to pay $70 per vehicle during the peak summer season. 

    >>

  • Idaho candidate supports penalizing women who get abortions

    Idaho candidate supports penalizing women who get abortions

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:12 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:12:49 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Republican lieutenant governor candidate Bob Nonini says women who get an abortion should be punished if it is ever criminalized in Idaho, adding that the punishment should include the death penalty.    Nonini's comment came during a Monday candidate forum in Moscow hosted by conservative Christian podcast CrossPolitic.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Republican lieutenant governor candidate Bob Nonini says women who get an abortion should be punished if it is ever criminalized in Idaho, adding that the punishment should include the death penalty.    Nonini's comment came during a Monday candidate forum in Moscow hosted by conservative Christian podcast CrossPolitic.

    >>
    •   