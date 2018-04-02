Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo

Posted: Updated:
SAN ANTONIO -

They chanted his name from the cheap seats: "DiVincenzo, DiVincenzo." By the time Donte DiVincenzo was done doing his damage, Villanova had another title and college basketball had its newest star.
  
The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu scored 31 points Monday to lift 'Nova to another blowout tournament victory - this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second title in three seasons.
  
The sophomore guard had 12 points and an assist to help the Wildcats (36-4) pull ahead in the first half, then scored nine straight for Villanova midway through the second to put the game away - capped by a 3-pointer he punctuated with a wink over to TV announcers Jim Nantz and Bill Raftery.
  
Villanova won all six games by double digits over this tournament run, joining Michigan State (2000), Duke (2001) and North Carolina (2009) in that rare air.
  
