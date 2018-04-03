Phoenix mom accused of using stun gun to wake son up for Easter services

A Phoenix mother is accused of using a stun gun on her 17-year-old son in order to get him up for Easter church services.

According to court documents, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins shocked the teen on his leg so he would get up.

Dobbins says she only "sparked" he stun gun to get him up, but didn't actually shock him.

During her initial court appearance, the judge released her without bail.

Police said there were two small bumps on the teen's leg where he was reportedly tased.

Dobbins is facing a child abuse charge and will be back in court later this month.