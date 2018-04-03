Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire

Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building firePosted: Updated:
Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows
SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness ->>
Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral. It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.>>
Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...>>
Port Orchard man forges wife's name on divorce papers
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - A Washington man pleaded guilty to forging his wife's signature on divorce papers. The Kitsap Sun reports Brian Kimmell's now-former wife, Cassie Kimmell, says she was mystified why he would go behind her back as they had agreed to divorce. The best she could figure was that in March 2015 - about eight months before Brian Kimmell allegedly forged his documents>>
5-year-old Clarkston girl critically injured after being hit by car
SPOKANE, Wash. - A five-year-old girl continues to recover after she was hit by a car in Clarkston on Thursday afternoon. Her father tells KHQ her condition is improving, but she needs "lots of prayers." Brandon Chunn said his daughter Dezahrae was visiting loved ones in Clarkston when she was hit by the car. He said she was crossing the road to try to say goodbye to a friend. He describes it as "tragic accident.">>
Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink.>>
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd.>>
Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.>>
Mueller OK'd to probe alleged Manafort, Russia collusion
WASHINGTON (AP) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has empowered the Justice Department's special counsel to investigate allegations that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with the Russian government. That detail is revealed in a court document filed late Monday by special counsel Robert Mueller defending the scope of his investigation.>>
Phoenix mom accused of using stun gun to wake son up for Easter services
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother is accused of using a stun gun on her 17-year-old son in order to get him up for Easter church services. According to court documents, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins shocked the teen on his leg so he would get up. Dobbins says she only "sparked" he stun gun to get him up, but didn't actually shock him.>>
Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - They chanted his name from the cheap seats: "DiVincenzo, DiVincenzo." By the time Donte DiVincenzo was done doing his damage, Villanova had another title and college basketball had its newest star. The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu scored 31 points Monday to lift 'Nova to another blowout tournament victory - this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second title in three seasons.>>
Jury deliberates in Thurman manslaughter case
SPOKANE, Wash. - The fate of a former Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reserve deputy is in a jury's hands as the manslaughter trial for Dwayne Thurman comes to a close. Thurman is charged with shooting and killing his wife in their Spokane Valley home in 2016.>>
BB gun vandals strike Spokane’s lower South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. - Neighbors on Spokane’s lower South Hill are cleaning up a mess after their cars were shot during a BB gun vandalism spree. “It kind of sucks,” said Jesse Weyher. “It wouldn’t have been as bad if they had stolen something to make it worth their while, but just to be punks?” The incidents occurred in the areas of 6th and Myrtle, 4th and Myrtle, and 6th and Florida. “There’s no reason for it,” said Weyher.>>
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car>>
Everett files federal court appeal in bikini barista case
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Lawyers for the city of Everett have filed a brief in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals asking for a temporary ban on a dress code for bikini baristas to be lifted. The Daily Herald reported Monday that lawyers contend U.S. District Court Judge Marsha Pechman erred in ruling that it was unconstitutional for the city to require coffee stand employees to cover up at work.>>
