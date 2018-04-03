Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire


by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night.

Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control after about a half an hour. It was contained to a small area inside the building and sprinklers and the fire alarm were activated.

Two people were inside at the time, but they were able to escape.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available Monday night.

