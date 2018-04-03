Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place.

Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.

Spokane Police say the floor inside the duplex was so bad, people told police it was spongy. Everyone living inside was supposed to be out by 3 p.m. on Monday but that didn't happen. Police were ready to board up the chronic nuisance duplex after working with neighbors and the court system. "You went from parking violations, fighting, constant fighting, and you had drug activity, you had warrant arrests, you had domestic violence arrests," said Traci Ponto, the West Central Neighborhood Resource Officer.

Boarding up the duplex on Monday, suddenly became a rescue mission. "It was still occupied inside and those folks left willingly but we ended up with one that fell through the floor in the bathroom into a 6-foot crawl space," said Ponto.

Eventually, firefighters were able to pull him out and bring him to an ambulance. "The floors were real spongy and one gal even told me that they would walk around the wall side, not across the floor because it was so spongy, they were worried about falling through and that's what happened," said Ponto.

The problems stemmed from the owner of the property. Ponto says the owner rented rooms but didn't do background checks or landlord tenant contracts, which created a host of issues. Sometimes, there would be 10 to 30 people at the duplex.

Now nobody can come to the duplex because it has now been boarded up. "It's huge. Property values can go up. They (neighbors) don't have to worry what they are going to come home to or if they can sleep at night," said Ponto.

Its left neighbors feeling relieved. "It makes me feel a whole lot better now," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

As for the man who fell through the floor, police say he has minor injuries and should be OK. 

Meanwhile, the owner of the property can't come back unless he contacts police.

So what's next for the duplex? Spokane police say the owner can either sell it or have a licensed professional come in to repair it under the guidance of officers.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Mark Rypien: Out Of The Shadows

    Thursday, March 29 2018 10:38 PM EDT2018-03-30 02:38:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - "I've been down dark places." That admission by Mark Rypien - Spokane's superstar NFL quarterback turned cancer philanthropist - set-off a month's-long investigation of this hometown hero by KHQ, culminating this week in a no-holds-barred confrontation with Rypien himself. Now KHQ can reveal for the first time the depths of his depression, the worst of his behavior, and the truth about his mental illness - 

    >>

  • Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Dad photobombs daughter's engagement with 'say no' sign

    Sunday, April 1 2018 1:29 PM EDT2018-04-01 17:29:55 GMT
    Photo: Allison Barron/TwitterPhoto: Allison Barron/Twitter

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

    WINNEMUCCA, Nev. - A father in Nevada hilariously photobombed his daughter's engagement by holding up a sign that said, "Say no." Now the tweet showcasing the joke has gone viral.  It was a moment Allison Barron and Levi Bliss would remember for the rest of their lives. But Barron's father, Jake, had a few tricks up his sleeve.

    >>

  • Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Spokane man returns to find home ransacked, car stolen

    Sunday, April 1 2018 8:59 PM EDT2018-04-02 00:59:28 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man is frustrated and picking up the pieces after he went home and found out that it had been ransacked. “It looked like they kind of came in looked through all the different rooms tore the boxes apart that were sitting here,” says Jerod Williams. “Just kind of went through everything.” He just moved into this home off of Freya, and while he and his roommate were out, somebody got in and stole a whole lot, including some money, jewel...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 06:33:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:13 AM EDT2018-04-03 06:13:23 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd.

    >>

  • Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire

    Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:46 AM EDT2018-04-03 05:46:55 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.

    >>
    •   