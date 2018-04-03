Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place.

Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.

Spokane Police say the floor inside the duplex was so bad, people told police it was spongy. Everyone living inside was supposed to be out by 3 p.m. on Monday but that didn't happen. Police were ready to board up the chronic nuisance duplex after working with neighbors and the court system. "You went from parking violations, fighting, constant fighting, and you had drug activity, you had warrant arrests, you had domestic violence arrests," said Traci Ponto, the West Central Neighborhood Resource Officer.

Boarding up the duplex on Monday, suddenly became a rescue mission. "It was still occupied inside and those folks left willingly but we ended up with one that fell through the floor in the bathroom into a 6-foot crawl space," said Ponto.

Eventually, firefighters were able to pull him out and bring him to an ambulance. "The floors were real spongy and one gal even told me that they would walk around the wall side, not across the floor because it was so spongy, they were worried about falling through and that's what happened," said Ponto.

The problems stemmed from the owner of the property. Ponto says the owner rented rooms but didn't do background checks or landlord tenant contracts, which created a host of issues. Sometimes, there would be 10 to 30 people at the duplex.

Now nobody can come to the duplex because it has now been boarded up. "It's huge. Property values can go up. They (neighbors) don't have to worry what they are going to come home to or if they can sleep at night," said Ponto.

Its left neighbors feeling relieved. "It makes me feel a whole lot better now," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

As for the man who fell through the floor, police say he has minor injuries and should be OK.

Meanwhile, the owner of the property can't come back unless he contacts police.

So what's next for the duplex? Spokane police say the owner can either sell it or have a licensed professional come in to repair it under the guidance of officers.