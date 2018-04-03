New Jersey suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

New Jersey suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrestPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter's encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary," Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. "I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway," said Ashley Reid. "I flung my daughter over a car
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.
Kootenai County high-speed chase ends with man hospitalized
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A high-speed chase through Kootenai County lands a man in the hospital. Deputies say the man was from Canada and that he was initially pulled over for an out tail light in Coeur d'Alene. Reaching speeds of close to 100 miles per hour, 21-year old Jonathan Landry led officers down Highway 95. Kootenai County deputies spotted Landry near Kidd Island but he didn't stop.
Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.
Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink. Admission to the ribbon is free during the roller-skating season. Skates and scooters will be available to rent, however, visitors can bring their own roller skates, roller blades, toddler scoot bikes, non-motorized scooters or skateboards.
Trump blasts news media as 'fakers', defends Sinclair
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is starting the day with tweets criticizing broadcast news media as "fakers." Trump tweeted Tuesday that the "'Fakers' at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!"
MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to role in Boston teen's slaying
BOSTON - A member of the violent MS-13 gang has pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying of a 15-year-old Boston boy who was lured to his death by a fake Facebook page.>>
Montana judge to decide if Nazi 'troll storm' is protected speech
MISSOULA, Mont. - A Montana judge will decide whether a neo-Nazi website publisher has a First Amendment right to unleash a "troll storm" of anti-Semitic and threatening messages against a Jewish woman and her family. Attorneys for Tanya Gersh and The Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin will make their arguments Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge in Missoula.
New Jersey suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest
HAWORTH, N.J. - A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey. Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, April 2nd.
Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.
Mueller OK'd to probe alleged Manafort, Russia collusion
WASHINGTON (AP) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has empowered the Justice Department's special counsel to investigate allegations that President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman colluded with the Russian government. That detail is revealed in a court document filed late Monday by special counsel Robert Mueller defending the scope of his investigation.
Phoenix mom accused of using stun gun to wake son up for Easter services
PHOENIX - A Phoenix mother is accused of using a stun gun on her 17-year-old son in order to get him up for Easter church services. According to court documents, 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins shocked the teen on his leg so he would get up. Dobbins says she only "sparked" he stun gun to get him up, but didn't actually shock him.
Villanova takes title, 79-62 over Michigan behind DiVincenzo
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - They chanted his name from the cheap seats: "DiVincenzo, DiVincenzo." By the time Donte DiVincenzo was done doing his damage, Villanova had another title and college basketball had its newest star. The redhead kid with the nickname Big Ragu scored 31 points Monday to lift 'Nova to another blowout tournament victory - this time 79-62 over Michigan for its second title in three seasons.
