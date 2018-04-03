Ex-teacher seeks resolution to tort claim against Culdesac School District

A former science teacher has filed a notice of tort claim against a northern Idaho school district, claiming she was harassed by students and an administrator.



The Lewiston Tribune reports Lisa Washburn submitted the notice to the Culdesac School District in September, also claiming she was wrongfully fired after showing her students a documentary on the theories of evolution last year.



Washburn claims students had threatened and harassed on her several occasion and an administrator "began to act in a sexually inappropriate manner."



Her Attorney Kass Harstad says Washburn is working with the district toward reaching a resolution.



The district has denied any wrongdoing.



Superintendent Alan Felgenhauer says the district believes the claim is "completely false and has no credibility whatsoever."



Washburn has asked for $57,000 in damages.



(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)