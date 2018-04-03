No charges after sheriff accidentally leaves gun at school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

No charges after sheriff accidentally leaves gun at school

Posted: Updated:
SHEPHERD, Mich. -

Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a county sheriff who accidentally left a loaded service weapon in a Michigan school gym locker room.
  
The Mecosta County prosecutor's office recently made the determination after being asked to review the case by the Michigan attorney general's office. Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main apologized after leaving his backup gun at Shepherd Middle School last month, calling his mistake inexcusable.
  
Main said he used the school locker room to change from street clothes into uniform. Main said he believed the gun was in his bag, but a sixth grader later found it and told a teacher.
  
The Morning Sun of Mount Pleasant reports the gun was found on a bathroom stall toilet paper holder.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:27:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

  • VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:51:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

  • Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 06:33:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • First person sentenced in Russia probe gets 30 days in prison for lying to FBI

    First person sentenced in Russia probe gets 30 days in prison for lying to FBI

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-04-03 16:15:54 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.    A federal judge in Washington sentenced Alex van der Zwaan on Tuesday.    He's the first person to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.  

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison.    A federal judge in Washington sentenced Alex van der Zwaan on Tuesday.    He's the first person to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.  

    >>

  • Dwayne Johnson discuses depression, mom's suicide attempt

    Dwayne Johnson discuses depression, mom's suicide attempt

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:07 AM EDT2018-04-03 15:07:11 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says "depression never discriminates."    The actor in an interview with the Sunday Express talks about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted. The 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says "depression never discriminates."    The actor in an interview with the Sunday Express talks about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted. The 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder.

    >>

  • Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram

    Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:56 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:56:19 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him.    Police say the teen who fired the gun Monday night told investigators that he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him.    Police say the teen who fired the gun Monday night told investigators that he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.

    >>
    •   