Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram

Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...>>
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car>>
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.>>
Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.>>
Kootenai County high-speed chase ends with man hospitalized
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A high-speed chase through Kootenai County lands a man in the hospital. Deputies say the man was from Canada and that he was initially pulled over for an out tail light in Coeur d’Alene. Reaching speeds of close to 100 miles per hour, 21-year old Jonathan Landry led officers down Highway 95. Kootenai County deputies spotted Landry near Kidd Island but he didn’t stop.>>
Skate Ribbon opens in Riverfront Park for free roller skating
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Park's Skate Ribbon is open again. After an up-and-down debut season as an ice rink this winter, the City says the ribbon is now ready for spring as a roller rink. Admission to the ribbon is free during the roller-skating season. Skates and scooters will be available to rent, however, visitors can bring their own roller skates, roller blades, toddler scoot bikes, non-motorized scooters or skateboards.>>
Research: WA and ID sitting near the middle of the most and least stressed states
Research: WA and ID sitting near the middle of the most and least stressed states
We all have stress in our lives, but some places are more prone to angst than others. However, here in the Inland Northwest, we're pretty easy-going, according to wallethub.com. Washington ranks #32 and Idaho ranks #34 in stress, according to the financial website. "American stress levels have been rising for many demographics since their low point in 2016," the study says. "Common stressors include the future of America and m...
First person sentenced in Russia probe gets 30 days in prison for lying to FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) - A Dutch attorney who lied to federal agents investigating former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been sentenced to 30 days in prison. A federal judge in Washington sentenced Alex van der Zwaan on Tuesday. He's the first person to be sentenced in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.>>
Dwayne Johnson discuses depression, mom's suicide attempt
NEW YORK (AP) - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson says "depression never discriminates." The actor in an interview with the Sunday Express talks about his struggles with depression and his mother's suicide attempt after they were evicted. The 45-year-old says his mother got out of her car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked toward oncoming traffic. He says he grabbed her and pulled her to the shoulder.>>
Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram
DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him. Police say the teen who fired the gun Monday night told investigators that he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.>>
Trump blasts news media as 'fakers', defends Sinclair
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is starting the day with tweets criticizing broadcast news media as "fakers." Trump tweeted Tuesday that the "'Fakers' at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!">>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is starting the day with tweets criticizing broadcast news media as "fakers." Trump tweeted Tuesday that the "'Fakers' at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!" The president is also defending the Sinclair Broadcast group following news reports about a video of dozens of Sinclair news anchors reading a script.
No charges after sheriff accidentally leaves gun at school
SHEPHERD, Mich. - Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against a county sheriff who accidentally left a loaded service weapon in a Michigan school gym locker room. The Mecosta County prosecutor's office recently made the determination after being asked to review the case by the Michigan attorney general's office.>>
Ex-teacher seeks resolution to tort claim against Culdesac School District
LEWISTON, Idaho - A former science teacher has filed a notice of tort claim against a northern Idaho school district, claiming she was harassed by students and an administrator. The Lewiston Tribune reports Lisa Washburn submitted the notice to the Culdesac School District in September, also claiming she was wrongfully fired after showing her students a documentary on the theories of evolution last year.>>
Mother shoots sleeping 5-year-old daughter at Chicago-area party
LANSING, Ill. (AP) - Police are investigating after a woman apparently shot and wounded her 5-year-old daughter at a party in suburban Chicago. Police officials in Lansing, Illinois, say their initial investigation found the mother was handling a gun when it went off early Monday, striking the sleeping girl. The Lansing Police Department says its criminal investigations division is investigating and declined to comment on whether the shooting was an accident.>>
Montana sheriff's office investigates joyride at cemetery
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff's office is investigating an apparent "joyride" through a town cemetery. The Billings Gazette reports the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook that somebody drove over most of the town's graves on Easter morning, April 1. The Facebook post says suspects entered the Plentywood cemetery in a vehicle "and proceeded to take a series of 'joyrides' that covered most of the eastern half of the cem...>>
Stocks open solidly higher on Wall Street
NEW YORK - Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market claws back some of the ground it lost in a plunge the day before. Technology stocks and retailers, which bore the brunt of the selling a day earlier, posted solid gains in early trading Tuesday.>>
