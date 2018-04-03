Research: WA and ID sitting near the middle of the most and leas - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Research: WA and ID sitting near the middle of the most and least stressed states

We all have stress in our lives, but some places are more prone to angst than others. However, here in the Inland Northwest, we're pretty easy-going, according to wallethub.com

Washington ranks #32 and Idaho ranks #34 in stress, according to the financial website. 

"American stress levels have been rising for many demographics since their low point in 2016," the study says. "Common stressors include the future of America and money, along with uncertainty about health care."

Wallet Hub explained the methodology for this particular study: 

"In order to determine the most and least stressed states, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across four key dimensions: 1) Work-Related Stress, 2) Money-Related Stress, 3) Family-Related Stress, 4) Health- & Safety-Related Stress.

We evaluated those dimensions using 38 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of stress."

We then determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

Louisiana tops the list of America's Most Stressed States, followed by New Mexico, West Virginia, Mississippi and Nevada rounding out the top five.

Minnesota takes the prize for the least stressed state, followed by North Dakota, Utah, Iowa and South Dakota.

According to the map Wallet Hub put together, the further south you head, but more stress you'll find. 
 

Source: WalletHub

