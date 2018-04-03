Convicted felon tells Spokane Valley deputies 'unknown person' shot him in the leg

A 21-year-old Spokane Valley man was booked into jail Tuesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Just after 3:00 a.m., deputies responded to a home on 2nd Ave., just east of Thierman after receiving a call about a man accidentally shooting himself in the leg.

Deputies, familiar with the home from previous calls, arrived and found Eric R. McGhee in the basement of the home with a wound to his lower leg. Deputies provided medical assistance until Spokane Valley Fire and AMR personnel arrived.

McGhee told deputies an "unknown person" came downstairs, shot him in the leg and left with the gun.

While investigating, deputies found the .380 pistol under a tarp in the backyard. After checking the serial number, deputies found it had not been reported stolen. Additional information during their investigation confirmed McGhee shot himself in the leg.

McGhee's criminal history showed he had convictions for attempted robbery and assault, bother felonies, which means he cannot legally possess a gun.

McGhee was transported to the hospital for treatment. He was released, arrested and taken to jail for unlawful possession of a firearm.