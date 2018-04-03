Bodies donated to local universities helping med students

Bodies donated to local universities helping med studentsPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...>>
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car>>
Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.>>
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.>>
Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram
DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him. Police say the teen who fired the gun Monday night told investigators that he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.>>
Idaho sheriff's son dies following horseback riding accident
COUNCIL, Idaho (AP) - The 11-year-old son of a west-central Idaho sheriff has died following a horseback riding accident. The Ada County Coroner in a release on Monday says Ethan Zollman of Council died Friday at a Boise hospital due to blunt force trauma resulting in a head injury. Authorities say the accident occurred on Wednesday.>>
Semi crashes off bridge, driver flown to hospital
SPRAGUE, Wash. - The driver of a semi-trailer is in the hospital after crashing off a bridge near Sprague Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Interstate 90 in the westbound lane just past the Sprague exit. The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Todd Bowcutt of Milwaukie, Oregon. According to the Washington State Patrol, Bowcutt crashed through the guardrail and concrete barrier before coming to rest on the road below the bridge. Bowcutt had to be airlifted to the hospital.>>
Pinehurst playground gets an upgrade with community help
PINEHURST, Idaho - New monkey bars, new slides, new playground equipment. All a part of an on-going community based project to help Pinehurst Elementary. It’s not just the playground equipment; painted doors, new windows, new curbs oh my.>>
University of Idaho Athletic Director put on administrative leave following mishandling of sexual assault report
KHQ.COM - University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear has been put on administrative leave for 60 days while investigators and university leadership work to better understand process failures in reporting sexual assault complaints in 2012 and 2013. This comes after some students at the University of Idaho called for the athletic director to step down in response to a sexual assault from five years ago that’s finally making headlines.>>
Bodies donated to local universities helping med students
MISSOULA, Mont. - According to the National Funeral Directors Association, in 2017, the average cost of a funeral for burial was $7,360 while the cost of a cremation is a bit cheaper at $6,260. But if you're not in a huge hurry to be interred, and want to save some money, you may want to consider donating your body to science.>>
The Latest: Police now say 3 wounded in YouTube shooting
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities are now saying three people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting at YouTube headquarters in Northern California. San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini initially told reporters Tuesday that four people were wounded. He later clarified that one person who was taken to the hospital had a twisted ankle or similar injury but wasn't shot.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.>>
Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest
HAWORTH, N.J. (AP) - A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey. Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.>>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is recommending 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.>>
Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC reports shooter is dead
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is deceased. It is unknown if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement. Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.>>
Interior backing away from steep fee hikes at national parks
The Interior Department is backing down from a plan to impose steep fee increases at popular national parks in the face of widespread opposition from elected officials and the public. The plan would nearly triple entrance fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion, forcing visitors to pay $70 per vehicle during the peak summer season.>>
