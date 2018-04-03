Idaho sheriff's son dies following horseback riding accident

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

COUNCIL, Idaho (AP) - The 11-year-old son of a west-central Idaho sheriff has died following a horseback riding accident.



The Ada County Coroner in a release on Monday says Ethan Zollman of Council died Friday at a Boise hospital due to blunt force trauma resulting in a head injury.



Authorities say the accident occurred on Wednesday.



Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman in a statement says Ethan loved God, his family and everyone he came in contact with.



The coroner's office says the family chose to donate Ethan's organs.

