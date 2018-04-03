Idaho officer fired, charged with felony, after filing false police report to fill prescription

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - The Nampa Police Department fired an officer charged with filing a false report to get prescription medication.



Department officials say in a release Monday that Jarad Webb was fired after being charged with one felony count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deception, and one misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.



Police arrested the 39-year-old Webb on March 26. Police say Webb didn't tell the truth when he said somebody stole medication from his house.



He allegedly told deputies he needed to report the theft to get a refill.



Webb was booked into the Canyon County Jail and released on $50,000 bond.



Webb had been a Nampa police officer since 2005.



Webb's attorney, Stephanie Riley, didn't immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Tuesday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)