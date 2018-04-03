Police: WSU student arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and extortion charges

A 24-year-old Washington State University student was arrested Sunday night after police say he threatened to post photos of another student online if she did not have sex with him.

WSU Police said the woman reported she'd been communicating with Urijah Willis on social media, when he came to her house and made threats to post the photos.

Officers responded to the residence hall, but Willis had already left. He was eventually located, arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail for suspicion of attempted rape and extortion.