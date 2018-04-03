WSU employee charged with possessing and dealing child pornography

PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU employee has been arrested on charges of possessing and dealing child pornography according to the Pullman Police Department.



56-year-old Robert Marshall Long was arrested on March 30th at about 10:30 am in his office located in Clark Hall on the WSU campus. Long worked as a Research Tech for the University.



Authorities say their investigation into Long's involvement with child pornography began in August of 2017 when the Pullman Police Department received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) with information about a Pullman resident uploading depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct to an Internet based storage account.



An initial investigation led authorities to determine Long was their suspect. A lengthier investigation that included the service of a search warrant at Long’s home and the seizure of his personal computer revealed numerous images with depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.



Long was transported and booked into the Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct first degree, and dealing of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Both are Class ‘B’ felonies in Washington State, punishable by up to ten-year imprisonment and/or $20,000 fine.