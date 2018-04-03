Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC reports shooter is dead

Posted: Updated:
SAN BRUNO, Calif. -

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters (all times local):

2:14 p.m.

NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is deceased. It is unknown if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement.

2:10 p.m.
  
Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.
  
Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.
  
Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
  
Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.
 
1:50 p.m.
 
Police in Northern California say they're responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters.
 
The San Bruno Police Department told people on Facebook to stay away from the area Tuesday. There was no other immediate information.
 
Google, which owns the online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities.
 
City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
 
Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.
 
___
 
1:35 p.m.
 
Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.
 
City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.
 
TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.
 
The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.
 
Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:27:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

  • VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:51:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

  • Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-03 06:33:16 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • The Latest: YouTube employee says he saw shooter, victim

    The Latest: YouTube employee says he saw shooter, victim

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-04-03 23:08:21 GMT

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A YouTube employee says the fire alarm went off at the company's headquarters in Northern California and workers didn't realize it was an active shooting.    Senior software engineer Zach Vorhies said he and others were calmly leaving the building when he saw a shooter in a courtyard yelling, "Come at me, or come get me."

    >>

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A YouTube employee says the fire alarm went off at the company's headquarters in Northern California and workers didn't realize it was an active shooting.    Senior software engineer Zach Vorhies said he and others were calmly leaving the building when he saw a shooter in a courtyard yelling, "Come at me, or come get me."

    >>

  • Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:14:01 GMT

    HAWORTH, N.J. (AP) - A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.    Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.

    >>

    HAWORTH, N.J. (AP) - A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.    Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.

    >>

  • US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

    US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-04-03 21:58:35 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is recommending 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology.    The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is recommending 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology.    The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.

    >>
    •   