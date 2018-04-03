Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC reports shooter is dead

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters (all times local):

2:14 p.m.

NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is deceased. It is unknown if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement.

2:10 p.m.



Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters.



Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.



Police in the city of San Bruno have confirmed an active shooter. City Manager Connie Jackson says multiple 911 calls reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.



Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.



1:50 p.m.



Police in Northern California say they're responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters.



The San Bruno Police Department told people on Facebook to stay away from the area Tuesday. There was no other immediate information.



Google, which owns the online video website, posted on Twitter that the company is coordinating with authorities.



City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.



Television images showed people leaving the building in a line, holding their arms in the air for police to inspect as they were leaving the building. Officers then patted down people grouped outside.



___



1:35 p.m.



Police in Northern California are responding to reports of a shooting at YouTube headquarters in the city of San Bruno.



City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.



TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. San Bruno police said they could not provide more information.



The world's biggest online video website is located on a suburban campus.



Calls and emails to YouTube representatives were not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018