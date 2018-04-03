Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 3rd

PHOENIX - Police arrested a woman for child abuse after she allegedly used a taser to wake up her son for Easter church services, according to court documents.

Police said 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins used a taser on her 17-year-old son Sunday morning, injuring his leg. According to documents, the son did not complain about pain but had two bumps on his leg where he said he was tased.

Dobbins denied using a taser on her son. She told police she only sparked the taser to wake up her son. The 17-year-old told police he did not want to prosecute or testify.

Dobbins's 18-year-old nephew was also in the room at the time, but he said he wasn't sure if he would testify against her.

A Pensacola woman gave new meaning to the term "food baby" over the weekend.

Crystal Gail Amerson, 29, said she woke up around 4 a.m. Sunday with stomach pains that had her running back and forth between the bathroom and bedroom for more than an hour.

"I had Chinese food the night before and I kind of figured maybe I had food poisoning or something like that," Amerson said.

But it turned out there was nothing wrong with the General Tso's chicken Amerson ate the previous night. Unbeknownst to her, she was actually 37 weeks pregnant and was on the verge of giving birth to her second son.

Amerson called off work at 5 a.m., and an hour later, as the pain worsened, she woke her fiance up because they needed to call an ambulance.

"The stomach pains were just excruciating and I could hardly move," Amerson said. "I think it was about 6:30 (a.m.) when (the ambulance) got there. ... It escalated so quickly that I was having contractions and we figured out kind of what was going on because at first we really didn't know what was going on."

So how was it possible that Amerson didn't realize she was pregnant?

Amerson had already been through one pregnancy but said she was never the type to feel a lot of the symptoms typically aligned with pregnancy, such as morning sickness. She also said she didn't notice much weight gain.

"I gained a little bit of weight, but I think with my first baby I didn't notice either," Amerson said. "I never gained that pregnancy shape, really. And then I wear scrubs to work because I work at a retirement home for Alzheimer's and dementia patients. So I guess the way they fit me as well, it was hard to notice anything or tell anything."

Dr. Julie DeCesare, an obstetrician-gynecologist with Sacred Heart Hospital, said it is possible for a woman to learn of her pregnancy just hours before going into labor, but in her 20 years of practice, she's only witnessed it three times.

"Sometimes a woman doesn't have a normal menstrual cycle so they don't notice when they don't have a period," DeCesare said. "Or they use a method of contraceptive so they think they can't get pregnant, but then that method fails. Or some I've seen are just flat out in denial."

Amerson was a rare exception to the traditional pregnancy. When it comes to warning signs, DeCesare said it is very unusual for fetal movement to go unnoticed by a pregnant woman, especially one with more than one pregnancy under her belt.

"Usually by 20 weeks you can feel the baby kicking," DeCesare said. "You can feel the baby move about 12-14 weeks in, usually, with a second or third baby. With a first baby it often takes longer."

At 6:59 a.m. Sunday, Oliver James was born in the back of an ambulance, a short way from the home of Amerson and her fiance, Brian Westerfield. Oliver was 18.9 inches and 5.27 pounds.

Amerson said the EMT who helped deliver Oliver had never delivered a baby solo before, so there were a lot of firsts that morning.

As for the Chinese food, Great China on West Nine Mile Road won't be receiving a negative Yelp review. It was a false alarm, Great China, you're good.

Regardless, Amerson said she thinks she'll lay off the Chinese for a while.

"That's what I was telling my mother-in-law, I think I'm traumatized from Chinese food," Amerson said. "I don't know if I'll ever be able to look at it the same way again."



HAWORTH, N.J. (AP) — A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey.

Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.

He can be heard singing on dash cam video, "Bad boys, bad boys, whatcha gonna do?"

The teen, whose name was not released because he's a juvenile, faces charges including eluding, resisting arrest by flight, burglary and receiving stolen property.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Some visitors to the Detroit Zoo will soon be able to add animal droppings to their souvenir list.

Free buckets of 5 pounds (2.3 kilograms) of animal manure, dubbed Detroit Zoo Poo, will be handed out on April 14 as part of the zoo's GreenFest celebration. The event precedes Earth Day and will showcase how the zoo recycles waste.

Buckets will be available to the first 1,000 visitors to the zoo's anaerobic digester educational display.

The digester converts 500 tons of animal manure and other organic waste each year into methane-rich gas to help power the zoo's animal hospital. Nutrient-rich fertilizer is a byproduct. The zoo notes the compost "is great for putting in your garden."

GreenFest is part of the Detroit Zoological Society's effort to improve green practices and facilities at the zoo in Royal Oak, north of Detroit.

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.

The Salina Journal reports that a 23-year-old Salina woman called police to her house Thursday after finding her front door chained from the inside. Police say they searched the house but didn't find an intruder.

Two hours later, the woman and her current boyfriend heard a loud noise and found the 25-year-old former boyfriend had fallen partly through the living room ceiling. Police say the suspect, Tyler Bergkamp, was hiding in the attic.

Police say the current boyfriend pulled Bergkamp's legs through the ceiling and began fighting him.

Bergkamp faces several charges, including aggravated burglary and criminal threat.

Police say someone learning to drive ended up driving into a mobile home Monday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred at the Windsong Mobile Home Community. Officials say a girl learning how to drive accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake after missing a turn.

She did have a passenger in the vehicle with her.

A fire started after the crash, and was put out quickly by crews.

Two people were inside the mobile home at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

April 3 (UPI) -- An Illinois family said their Easter celebration was interrupted by an uninvited guest -- a snake slithering around inside a toilet.

Jay Tipton said he and his family were gathered at a rented hall on 12th Street in Quincy for an Easter Sunday party when there was a disturbance in the men's room.

The restroom problem turned out to be a large black snake inside a toilet.

Tipton said the family ended up sending the snake on its way by flushing it back down the toilet -- but it took a few flushes to usher the serpent away.

A voter in a tiny northeast Wisconsin town wants to bring ducks to the polling station along with a sign that reads: "If you don't vote, you can't squawk."

Winneconne town clerk Yvonne Zobel says the voter asked town officials Tuesday whether she could bring three caged ducks and the sign to the town hall during the November election.

Zobel ducked giving an answer initially, and instead checked with the state Elections Commission. It advised her to keep the ducks at least 100 feet away from the polling booths so they wouldn't be disruptive.

Zobel says she's going to tell the voter everyone likes the idea, but maybe it makes more sense to have the ducks someplace else "where it would prompt somebody to go out and vote."

(Huffington Post) An event in Kawasaki, Japan, aroused lots of interest last weekend. Of course, that's to be expected with a festival dedicated to the male sex organ.

Kanamara Matsuri, aka the Festival of the Steel Phallus, has been a spring tradition since 1969.The phallic festival is a spiritual event celebrating both the penis and fertility.

Held annually on the first Sunday of April, participants parade gigantic phallic-shaped mikoshi (portable Shinto shrines), suck on penis lollipops, pose with sex-organ-shaped sculptures and get their hands on whatever penis-shaped souvenirs they can grab.

As many as 50,000 people attend the penis festival, which, these days, teaches visitors about safe-sex practices and raises funds for HIV charities, according to the Metro.

The penis festival has roots in the 1600s, when Kawasaki sex workers would worship at the Kanayama Shrine praying for protection from STDs, according to Newsweek.

These days, people still attend the festival to pray for good fortune and ask for protection from the gods.

"The festival is steeped in the past,but still has a valuable part to play in modern society," Hiroyuki Nakamura, a priest at the shrine, explained last year.

The festival is partly inspired by a legend about a sharp-toothed demon who planted itself in a woman's vagina after she rejected him.

The demon repeatedly bit the penis of the woman's husband until she paid a blacksmith to create a steel phallus hard enough to break the demon's teeth, according to the South China Morning Post.

(Sky News) A new meaning was brought to the term "carpool" when a mother let her blue motor reverse into a swimming pool with her husband and daughter still inside.

The woman was preparing to head out on a shopping trip with her family in Okaloosa County, Florida, when she realised she had left her grocery money indoors.

But her forgetfulness was to get worse, as she ran back for the cash without putting the handbrake on.

It meant the car slipped backwards towards the nearby swimming pool with her family still in their seats, and prompted a call to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office at around 2pm local time on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported, with a deputy officer confirming that "all parties were okay".

There were no swimmers in the pool at the time and it was deemed safe for people to go back in the water.