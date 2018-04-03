The Latest: YouTube employee says he saw shooter, victim

The Latest: YouTube employee says he saw shooter, victimPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter's encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary," Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. "I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway," said Ashley Reid. "I flung my daughter over a car
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.
Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram
DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him. Police say the teen who fired the gun Monday night told investigators that he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.
Spokane firefighters extinguish commercial building fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at a commercial building in Spokane Monday night. Crews responded to a report of a fire at the Alsco building near N. Waterworks and E. Union around 9:15 p.m.
Kootenai County high-speed chase ends with man hospitalized
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A high-speed chase through Kootenai County lands a man in the hospital. Deputies say the man was from Canada and that he was initially pulled over for an out tail light in Coeur d'Alene. Reaching speeds of close to 100 miles per hour, 21-year old Jonathan Landry led officers down Highway 95. Kootenai County deputies spotted Landry near Kidd Island but he didn't stop.
The Latest: YouTube employee says he saw shooter, victim
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A YouTube employee says the fire alarm went off at the company's headquarters in Northern California and workers didn't realize it was an active shooting. Senior software engineer Zach Vorhies said he and others were calmly leaving the building when he saw a shooter in a courtyard yelling, "Come at me, or come get me."
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A YouTube employee says the fire alarm went off at the company's headquarters in Northern California and workers didn't realize it was an active shooting. Senior software engineer Zach Vorhies said he and others were calmly leaving the building when he saw a shooter in a courtyard yelling, "Come at me, or come get me.">>
Suspect sings 'Cops' theme following chase and arrest
HAWORTH, N.J. (AP) - A teenager sang the theme from the television show "Cops" after he was arrested following a chase in New Jersey. Haworth police tell The Record the 16-year-old was driving a stolen car when officers gave chase on Saturday. Officers pursued the vehicle through a golf course before the suspect bailed out.
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is recommending 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports to protest Beijing's alleged theft of American technology. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has issued a list targeting 1,300 Chinese products, including industrial robots and telecommunications equipment. But the proposed tariffs wouldn't take effect before a public comment period ends May 11.
Multiple people injured in shooting at YouTube headquarters; NBC reports shooter is dead
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - NBC News confirms the suspect in the shooting is deceased. It is unknown if she shot herself or was shot by someone else, such as law enforcement. Northern California's Stanford Hospital says it has received four to five patients from a shooting at YouTube headquarters. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.
Interior backing away from steep fee hikes at national parks
The Interior Department is backing down from a plan to impose steep fee increases at popular national parks in the face of widespread opposition from elected officials and the public. The plan would nearly triple entrance fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion, forcing visitors to pay $70 per vehicle during the peak summer season.
Idaho candidate supports penalizing women who get abortions
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Republican lieutenant governor candidate Bob Nonini says women who get an abortion should be punished if it is ever criminalized in Idaho, adding that the punishment should include the death penalty. Nonini's comment came during a Monday candidate forum in Moscow hosted by conservative Christian podcast CrossPolitic.
U.S. government acknowledges foreign spies & criminals can track individual cellphones, intercept calls & messages
KHQ.COM - For the first time, the U.S. government is publicly acknowledging the existence in Washington of what appear to be rogue devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages. The eavesdropping devices are known as cellphone-site simulators. Their suspected use by foreign powers has long been a concern in the nation's capital.
Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction. Sentencing is set for May 3rd at 9:00 a.m.
WSU employee charged with possessing and dealing child pornography
PULLMAN, Wash. - A WSU employee has been arrested on charges of possessing and dealing child pornography according to the Pullman Police Department. 56-year-old Robert Marshall Long was arrested on March 30th at about 10:30 am in his office located in Clark Hall on the WSU campus. Long worked as a Research Tech for the University.
Police: WSU student arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and extortion charges
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police in Pullman say they arrested a Washington State University student Sunday night after they say he threatened to post photos of another student online if she did not have sex with him. WSU Police said the woman reported she'd been communicating with Urijah Willis on social media, when he came to her house and made threats to post the photos.
