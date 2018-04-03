Pinehurst playground gets an upgrade with community help - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pinehurst playground gets an upgrade with community help

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
PINEHURST, Idaho -

New monkey bars, new slides, new playground equipment. All a part of an on-going community based project to help Pinehurst Elementary.

It’s not just the playground equipment; painted doors, new windows, new curbs oh my.

"This is our community and these are our kids and these are the things that we should all be coming together to do to make our world, make the Silver Valley in our case a better place,” Emilee Kulin said.

The students are on Spring Break and for the last week, parents and kids have helped make this possible.

The old playground housed all grades at Pinehurst.

Now kids kindergarten through second grade will get to play in a much better space.

It doesn’t stop there; kids third through fifth grade have cleaned up around the old one.

For Hannah Hill, her kids are about to go to Pinehurst.

“Knowing that they believe the grown ups love their school too is going to make them love their school,” Hill said.

A lot of work has been done in a short amount of time; some of the volunteers have day jobs.

And it’s turned into dozens of families and local businesses willing to help make a brighter and safer future for their kids.

“Projects like these are just a small example, people want to be apart of this,” Kulin said, “and I've gotten a million messages a night people asking how they can help and we're so appreciative of everything that people have done."

Another workday to help renovate the school playground is tentatively scheduled for April 14th, 2018.

Anyone who wants to come out and help is encouraged to do so.

