Semi crashes off bridge in Lincoln County, driver flown to hospital

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPRAGUE, Wash. -

The driver of a semi-trailer is in the hospital after crashing off a bridge near Sprague Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Interstate 90 in the westbound lane just past the Sprague exit.

The driver has been identified as 52-year-old Todd Bowcutt of Milwaukie, Oregon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Bowcutt crashed through the guardrail and concrete barrier before coming to rest on the road below the bridge.

Bowcutt had to be airlifted to Sacred Heart in Spokane. Staff there say he is in satisfactory condition Tuesday night.

The exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. WSP says drugs or alcohol were not a factor.

