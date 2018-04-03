Gas prices jump to 3 year high in Spokane - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Gas prices jump to 3 year high in Spokane

by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Since the last week of March, gas prices have gone up an average of 8 cents, and it’s having an impact on people’s wallets "It’s definitely hurting me at the end of the month. Making rent tougher to meet," said Kristian Anderson.

Anderson needs his car to commute a lot for his job, and he’s always filling up. The price of gas is surging to a three year high  "It hasn't gotten to the price where it's really worth me going from gas station to gas station. But if it goes up any more I might start seriously consider looking for a lower price,” added Anderson.

Anderson is not alone. Gas prices are going up across the country. The reason for the hike in gas prices? There are many factors, but one is the market is trying to purge the winter blend gasoline to make room for the summer blend. As of April 3rd, 2018  the national average for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is $2.68. Spokane beats that with the average hovering around $2.88 per gallon for regular gas. Elsewhere in Washington, it's even worse - with the statewide average $3.17 making it the third most expensive state to fuel up in according to AAA.

Kristian hopes that these prices will go down as summer moves closer "I know we aren't really short on oil right now so I know that like you said it's just kind of a seasonal thing. I am pretty confident it will go back down."

