Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change

Posted: Updated:
by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
Co-workers and friends have identified the man as Cade Prophet Co-workers and friends have identified the man as Cade Prophet
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. -

Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death.

Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change.

As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top trails and the bottom of the falls in regards to swimming.

In addition, Prophet wants the Washington State Parks Department to build a cell tower so that emergency services can be reached without having to drive out of the park to get service.

Prophet hopes the fences that were taken down in 2016 should be put back up to keep people from the most dangerous areas around the falls. For avid climbers who really want to access those areas, Prophet recommends a special permit to be issued to them.

Lastly, Prophet thinks children should never be allowed on unimproved trails.

KHQ reached out to the Washington State Parks Department to see what, if any changes, have or will be made. They have not returned our phone calls.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:27:02 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    >>

  • VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs

    Monday, April 2 2018 8:51 PM EDT2018-04-03 00:51:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car 

    >>

  • Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter

    Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:07 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:07:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction. Sentencing is set for May 3rd at 9:00 a.m.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs

    China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:25 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:25:21 GMT

    BEIJING (AP) - China on Wednesday vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a proposed U.S. tariff hike on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a spiraling technology dispute that has fueled fears it might set back the global economic recovery.    The Commerce Ministry said it would immediately challenge the U.S. move in the World Trade Organization.

    >>

    BEIJING (AP) - China on Wednesday vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a proposed U.S. tariff hike on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a spiraling technology dispute that has fueled fears it might set back the global economic recovery.    The Commerce Ministry said it would immediately challenge the U.S. move in the World Trade Organization.

    >>

  • Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog

    Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-04 03:19:39 GMT
    Dustin Schmidt (left) and Michael Sadeghi (right)Dustin Schmidt (left) and Michael Sadeghi (right)

    DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog.    The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.

    >>

    DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog.    The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.

    >>

  • Judge tosses Value Village lawsuit against attorney general

    Judge tosses Value Village lawsuit against attorney general

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:21 PM EDT2018-04-04 02:21:28 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a pre-emptive lawsuit filed against Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson by the company that owns Value Village, Savers and other thrift stores.    TVI Inc., of Bellevue, sued the attorney general's office in December in an effort to head off an expected legal action by Ferguson.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a pre-emptive lawsuit filed against Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson by the company that owns Value Village, Savers and other thrift stores.    TVI Inc., of Bellevue, sued the attorney general's office in December in an effort to head off an expected legal action by Ferguson.

    >>
    •   