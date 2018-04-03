Spring rush for tires means hours long wait times

Springtime at Les Schwab on Division in North Spokane means a rush of business.

“It's typical in the fall and in the spring, and we adjust our opening and closing hours to try and meet the demands of our customers," said Manager Frank Burns.

One of those customers is Donna Armstrong. She came prepared with some reading material as she swapped out her snow tires for ones with regular tread.

"I just like to sit and wait," Donna said.

Wait times on Tuesday varied between and hour and four hours depending on what time you showed up. Many would complain if they had to wait that long, but not Donna. She enjoys it, and passes the time by reading the local paper and by people watching which makes the time go by a little faster.

"The mystery of them. You look and think what are they doing with their afternoon and what their life is like."

The reason why people are waiting for this late to swap out their studded tires? The Washington Department of Transportation extended the deadline by two weeks which means drivers have until Sunday, April 15th, 2018 to have them removed. If you get caught driving with studded tires after that date you could get a $136 ticket.

But the one thing Frank wants people to know is to check your tires before you put them on.

“First and foremost get the right set of tires for the right car and if there's any extra hardware like lug nuts, center caps, those things -- make sure you have them included with it. That makes the wait time a lot better," he said.