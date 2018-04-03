Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog

Dustin Schmidt (left) and Michael Sadeghi (right) Dustin Schmidt (left) and Michael Sadeghi (right)
DENVER -

A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog.
  
The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.
  
Vicki Branaghan, who lives with Schmidt, says her German shepherd Bruno had jumped the fence between their yard and Sadeghi's yard. Schmidt pulled the dog back over to his yard.
  
She said an argument erupted after Schmidt swatted their dog. She said Sadeghi pulled a gun out and "shot Dustin in the back of the head five times," then "walked back to his house as though nothing happened."
  
Sadeghi is being held without bond. Booking documents do not indicate if he has hired an attorney.
  
Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter's encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary," Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. "I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway," said Ashley Reid. "I flung my daughter over a car 

    MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as Nasim Aghdam of Southern California.    The official who was briefed on the investigation spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.

    SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman was found in a SeaTac mobile home damaged by fire.    The Seattle Times reports the home in a retirement community was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Tuesday afternoon.    Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says another woman who was injured in the blaze was found outside. 

