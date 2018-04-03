Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog

Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dogPosted: Updated:
Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...>>
Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.>>
VIDEO: Spokane woman and her 9-year-old daughter randomly attacked by two dogs
SPOKANE, Wash. - Two dogs in north Spokane randomly attacked a woman and her 9-year-old daughter Sunday evening. The vicious attack was caught on video. It shows two dogs run toward the mother and her child and start biting them. “I was getting ready to walk her to my car and get loaded up and then the two dogs went from either side and attacked us in the driveway,” said Ashley Reid. “I flung my daughter over a car>>
Idaho sheriff's son dies following horseback riding accident
COUNCIL, Idaho (AP) - The 11-year-old son of a west-central Idaho sheriff has died following a horseback riding accident. The Ada County Coroner in a release on Monday says Ethan Zollman of Council died Friday at a Boise hospital due to blunt force trauma resulting in a head injury. Authorities say the accident occurred on Wednesday.>>
Man falls through floor at Spokane nuisance duplex
SPOKANE, Wash.- A man is recovering from a strange accident that happened on Monday. He fell through the floor of a home in West Central, where Spokane police say he shouldn't have even been inside in the first place. Spokane Police have actually deemed it a nuisance house. It's on North Chestnut, just a few blocks from Holmes Elementary.>>
Teen's shooting death in Detroit livestreamed on Instagram
DETROIT (AP) - Authorities say two 18-year-olds in Detroit were live on Instagram showing money and a gun when one of them shot the other in the back of the head, killing him. Police say the teen who fired the gun Monday night told investigators that he accidentally put his finger on the trigger and that the rifle discharged. He was taken into custody and the shooting remains under investigation.>>
Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.>>
Officials ID suspect in YouTube shooting
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as Nasim Aghdam of Southern California. The official who was briefed on the investigation spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.>>
Woman dies in SeaTac mobile home fire
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman was found in a SeaTac mobile home damaged by fire. The Seattle Times reports the home in a retirement community was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Tuesday afternoon. Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says another woman who was injured in the blaze was found outside.>>
China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs
BEIJING (AP) - China on Wednesday vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a proposed U.S. tariff hike on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a spiraling technology dispute that has fueled fears it might set back the global economic recovery. The Commerce Ministry said it would immediately challenge the U.S. move in the World Trade Organization.>>
Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog. The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.>>
Judge tosses Value Village lawsuit against attorney general
SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a pre-emptive lawsuit filed against Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson by the company that owns Value Village, Savers and other thrift stores. TVI Inc., of Bellevue, sued the attorney general's office in December in an effort to head off an expected legal action by Ferguson.>>
Spring rush for tires means hours long wait times
SPOKANE, Wash. - Springtime at Les Schwab on Division in North Spokane means a rush of business. “It's typical in the fall and in the spring, and we adjust our opening and closing hours to try and meet the demands of our customers," said Manager Frank Burns.>>
Semi crashes off bridge in Lincoln County, driver flown to hospital
SPRAGUE, Wash. - The driver of a semi-trailer is in the hospital after crashing off a bridge near Sprague Tuesday afternoon.The crash happened on Interstate 90 in the westbound lane just past the Sprague exit.>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
