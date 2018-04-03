Woman dies in SeaTac mobile home fire

Authorities say the body of a woman was found in a SeaTac mobile home damaged by fire.



The Seattle Times reports the home in a retirement community was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Tuesday afternoon.



Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says another woman who was injured in the blaze was found outside.



He says her injuries were not life threatening.



The King County Medical Examiner will identify the woman who died.



Ohashi says no further information about the people inside or how the fire started was immediately available.



Authorities are investigating.



___



Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)