The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.



Ismail Aghdam told the Bay Area News Group that he warned police his daughter, Nasim Aghdam, might be going to YouTube because she "hated" the company.



Ismail Aghdam said he reported his daughter missing on Monday after she did not answer her phone for two days.



He said the family received a call from Mountain View police around 2 a.m. Tuesday telling they found Nasim sleeping in a car and he warned them she might go to YouTube.



Mountain View Police spokeswoman Katie Nelson confirmed officers located a woman by the same name asleep in a vehicle asleep in a Mountain View parking lot Tuesday morning.



She says the woman declined to answer further questions. Nelson did not respond to a question about whether police were warned Aghdam might go to YouTube.



A law enforcement official has identified the suspect in a shooting at YouTube headquarters as Nasim Aghdam of Southern California.



The official who was briefed on the investigation spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it.



San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini says a woman opened fire with a handgun in an outdoor courtyard Tuesday, then killed herself. Police provided no motive or other details about her.



Hospital officials have said a man is in critical condition and two women are in serious and fair condition.

