One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat. The initial report was that the suicidal man told dispatch operators he had a gun.

When officers arrived on scene a female exited the apartment. The male suspect followed the female outside and was non-compliant when contacted by officers.the man rapidly approached officers, ignoring commands to show his hands. Believing the male had a weapon, officers deployed a beanbag which struck the male. The beanbag round had little apparent effect. One officer fired his duty weapon, striking the male one time. The male fell to the ground and officers immediately began providing first aid.

EMS personnel transported the male to Kootenai Health, where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound. The male is expected to recover.

Idaho State Police is now the lead investigating agency for this incident. The name of the suspect male and the involved officer will not be released at this time. This is an active investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.

