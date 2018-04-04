One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'AlenePosted: Updated:
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.>>
Idaho sheriff's son dies following horseback riding accident
COUNCIL, Idaho (AP) - The 11-year-old son of a west-central Idaho sheriff has died following a horseback riding accident. The Ada County Coroner in a release on Monday says Ethan Zollman of Council died Friday at a Boise hospital due to blunt force trauma resulting in a head injury. Authorities say the accident occurred on Wednesday.>>
Spokane Valley mom has warning for other parents after daughter's scary encounter with stranger
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Spokane Valley mom is urging other parents to be aware after her daughter’s encounter with a strange man left her shaken. "It was super shady and there's a ton of kids in that area, so it's really, really scary,” Danielle Jeross says. Jeross says her teenage daughter was out for a run during track practice when she fell behind during the cool down run. It was near Horizon Middle School and Chester Elementary when a man with a small, white...>>
Man who threw banana peel at Dave Chappelle sues comedian
SANTA FE, N.M. - A man who threw a banana peel at Dave Chappelle during a 2015 performance in Santa Fe, New Mexico, is suing the comedian and a man presumed to be his bodyguard. Christian Englander's lawsuit filed Friday contends the presumed bodyguard struck Englander twice as he was being restrained.>>
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.>>
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A Marine helicopter has crashed during a Southern California training mission and authorities believe all four crew members were killed. The military says the CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro. The helicopter was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Miramar air station near San Diego.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 3rd.>>
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.>>
Woman dies in SeaTac mobile home fire
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman was found in a SeaTac mobile home damaged by fire. The Seattle Times reports the home in a retirement community was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Tuesday afternoon. Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says another woman who was injured in the blaze was found outside.>>
China vows 'same strength' measure against US tariffs
BEIJING (AP) - China on Wednesday vowed to impose measures of the "same strength" in response to a proposed U.S. tariff hike on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a spiraling technology dispute that has fueled fears it might set back the global economic recovery. The Commerce Ministry said it would immediately challenge the U.S. move in the World Trade Organization.>>
Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog. The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.>>
Judge tosses Value Village lawsuit against attorney general
SEATTLE (AP) - A federal judge in Seattle has dismissed a pre-emptive lawsuit filed against Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson by the company that owns Value Village, Savers and other thrift stores. TVI Inc., of Bellevue, sued the attorney general's office in December in an effort to head off an expected legal action by Ferguson.>>
Spring rush for tires means hours long wait times
SPOKANE, Wash. - Springtime at Les Schwab on Division in North Spokane means a rush of business. “It's typical in the fall and in the spring, and we adjust our opening and closing hours to try and meet the demands of our customers," said Manager Frank Burns.>>
