Seattle may set minimum base fare for ride-shares Uber, Lyft
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter
SPOKANE, Wash. - A jury has found Dwayne Thurman guilty of 2nd Degree Manslaughter Tuesday afternoon. The jury found Thurman not guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter. Thurman was ordered to the Spokane County Jail following the conviction.>>
Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog. The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.>>
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
Idaho sheriff's son dies following horseback riding accident
COUNCIL, Idaho (AP) - The 11-year-old son of a west-central Idaho sheriff has died following a horseback riding accident. The Ada County Coroner in a release on Monday says Ethan Zollman of Council died Friday at a Boise hospital due to blunt force trauma resulting in a head injury. Authorities say the accident occurred on Wednesday.>>
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
Seattle may set minimum base fare for ride-shares Uber, Lyft
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle may require a minimum base fare that would make ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft cost more. Doing so would make Seattle the first place to require a base fare for rides, which supporters say will help drivers make a better wage in an increasingly expensive city that already has a $15 minimum wage for most other workers.>>
Interior Department backs off plan to increase fees at popular parks
Interior Department backs off plan to increase fees at popular parksThe Interior Department is rolling back its plan to increase fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks. An interior official says the department is amending the plan following major backlash from the public. The admission hike would have more than doubled fees during the peak summer season, forcing visitors to pay $70 a car. No word yet on exactly how the rates are being revised. >>The Interior Department is rolling back its plan to increase fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks. An interior official says the department is amending the plan following major backlash from the public. The admission hike would have more than doubled fees during the peak summer season, forcing visitors to pay $70 a car. No word yet on exactly how the rates are being revised. >>
President Trump promises 'strong action today' on immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is promising "strong action today" on immigration. Trump says on Twitter: "Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way _ they want people to pour into our country unchecked....CRIME! We will be taking strong action today.">>
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.>>
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A Marine helicopter has crashed during a Southern California training mission and authorities believe all four crew members were killed. The military says the CH-53E Super Stallion went down shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near El Centro. The helicopter was with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing out of the Miramar air station near San Diego.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 3rd
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 3rd.>>
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
Convicted felon confronted during Moses Lake burglary attempt by off-duty officer hired by homeowner
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man with felony convictions going back 20 years was arrested again last week for trying to break into a Moses Lake home... guarded by an off-duty police officer. The Moses Lake Police Department says a homeowner was fed up after his home was broken into several times recently, so he hired an off-duty officer to spend the night.>>
Woman dies in SeaTac mobile home fire
SEATAC, Wash. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a woman was found in a SeaTac mobile home damaged by fire. The Seattle Times reports the home in a retirement community was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived Tuesday afternoon. Capt. Kyle Ohashi of Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority says another woman who was injured in the blaze was found outside.>>
