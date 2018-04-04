Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

Posted: Updated:
PHOTO: Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic/Alan Vernon PHOTO: Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic/Alan Vernon
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio.
  
WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime.
  
Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. Coggeshall says the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.
  
The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.
  
The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies. The viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.
  
Authorities are asking residents to report raccoons behaving unusually to their local police station.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

