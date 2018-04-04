PHOTOS: Kootenai Co. detectives looking to identify persons of interest in Grand Theft case

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify two people regarding a Grand Theft case.

Surveillance photos released on Wednesday show the two persons of interest also had children with them on March 17, 2018 inside a Hayden Walmart. Deputies say $2000 worth of merchandise was stolen. They appeared to be driving a black SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. P. Sullivan at 208-446-2114 reference case # 18-10982