Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

If you have seen Madilynn G. Wyatt or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10042692.

Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.

Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since.

"Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday. "Madilynn’s family reports she does not have her prescription medications and are very concerned for Madilynn’s safety. They have been actively working to locate Madilynn, contacted her friends and have checked multiple locations but have not found her."

Madilynn is described as a 14-year-old white female, 5’02”, 115 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was believed to be wearing a blue zip up hoody, jeans, pink/black/white shoes and she may have a red backpack with her.

In the past, Madilynn has been known to frequent the STA Plaza downtown and may use the transit buses to travel throughout the area.

If you have seen Madilynn G. Wyatt or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10042692.