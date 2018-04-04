Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Posted: Updated:
If you have seen Madilynn G. Wyatt or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10042692. If you have seen Madilynn G. Wyatt or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10042692.
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday. 

Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since. 

"Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday. "Madilynn’s family reports she does not have her prescription medications and are very concerned for Madilynn’s safety.  They have been actively working to locate Madilynn, contacted her friends and have checked multiple locations but have not found her."

Madilynn is described as a 14-year-old white female, 5’02”, 115 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.  She was believed to be wearing a blue zip up hoody, jeans, pink/black/white shoes and she may have a red backpack with her. 

In the past, Madilynn has been known to frequent the STA Plaza downtown and may use the transit buses to travel throughout the area.

If you have seen Madilynn G. Wyatt or know of her location, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 reference #10042692.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:26:57 GMT

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

    >>

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

    >>

  • One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:56:48 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat. The initial report was that the suicidal man told dispatch operators he had a gun. When officers arrived on scene a female exited the apartment.

    >>

  • Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death

    Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-04-04 01:46:50 GMT
    Brenda and Dwayne ThurmanBrenda and Dwayne Thurman
    Brenda and Dwayne ThurmanBrenda and Dwayne Thurman

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

    Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:45 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:45:21 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.  Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since.  "Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday.  Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since.  "Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday.

    >>

  • Astronomers discover center of Milky Way is teeming with black holes

    Astronomers discover center of Milky Way is teeming with black holes

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:34:59 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Astronomers have discovered that the center of our galaxy is teeming with black holes, sort of like a Times Square for strange super gravity objects.   For decades, scientists theorized that circling in the center of galaxies were lots of stellar black holes . Those are collapsed giant stars where the gravity is so strong even light doesn't get out.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Astronomers have discovered that the center of our galaxy is teeming with black holes, sort of like a Times Square for strange super gravity objects.   For decades, scientists theorized that circling in the center of galaxies were lots of stellar black holes . Those are collapsed giant stars where the gravity is so strong even light doesn't get out.

    >>

  • Rapper carrying $183,000 in cash and jewelry robbed at gunpoint

    Rapper carrying $183,000 in cash and jewelry robbed at gunpoint

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 2:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 18:18:09 GMT

    FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - A rapper and reality star says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life." Safaree Samuels says the robbery happened Monday in Fort Lee around 2 a.m. The 36-year-old told WWPR-FM two men ran up and had him face down on the ground with a gun to his head.   Police say the suspects stole $183,000 in cash and jewelry.

    >>

    FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - A rapper and reality star says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life." Safaree Samuels says the robbery happened Monday in Fort Lee around 2 a.m. The 36-year-old told WWPR-FM two men ran up and had him face down on the ground with a gun to his head.   Police say the suspects stole $183,000 in cash and jewelry.

    >>
    •   