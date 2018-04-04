Suit: Mississippi flag's rebel symbol 'racially demeaning' - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Suit: Mississippi flag's rebel symbol 'racially demeaning'

Posted: Updated:
JACKSON, Miss. -

A new lawsuit says the Mississippi flag is "racially demeaning and hostile" because it contains the Confederate battle emblem.
  
The federal suit was filed Wednesday afternoon and seeks to ban the city of Ocean Springs from any public display of the state flag.
  
Unlike a lawsuit filed in 2016 by one of the same attorneys, this one does not seek a statewide change of the banner that has been used since 1894.
  
Several Mississippi cities and counties have stopped flying the flag in recent years amid criticism that the Confederate emblem is a racist reminder of slavery and segregation.
  
Ocean Springs city government didn't fly the flag for several years under a previous mayor. After a new mayor took office last July, the flag went back up.
  
____
  
Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter: http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

