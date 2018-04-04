Up to 87 million affected in Facebook privacy scandal

Up to 87 million affected in Facebook privacy scandalPosted: Updated:
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
Man charged in killing after argument over disciplining dog
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man has been charged with first-degree murder in his neighbor's slaying. A witness says the two had been arguing over how the victim disciplined his dog. The Denver Post reports that 32-year-old Michael Kourosh Sadeghi was charged Tuesday morning in the March 27 killing of 42-year-old Dustin Schmidt.>>
Up to 87 million affected in Facebook privacy scandal
NEW YORK - Facebook is restricting the user data it allows outsiders to access as part of steps it's taking to address the fallout from its worst privacy crisis in years.>>
NEW YORK - Facebook is restricting the user data it allows outsiders to access as part of steps it's taking to address the fallout from its worst privacy crisis in years. The company is reeling from news that a Trump-affiliated data-mining firm used ill-gotten data from millions of users to try to influence elections. Facebook says as many as 87 million people may have had their data accessed - an increase from the 50 million disclosed in published reports.
Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday. Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since. "Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday.>>
Suit: Mississippi flag's rebel symbol 'racially demeaning'
JACKSON, Miss. - JACKSON, Miss. - A new lawsuit says the Mississippi flag is "racially demeaning and hostile" because it contains the Confederate battle emblem. The federal suit was filed Wednesday afternoon and seeks to ban the city of Ocean Springs from any public display of the state flag. Unlike a lawsuit filed in 2016 by one of the same attorneys, this one does not seek a statewide change of the banner that has been used since 1894.>>
Astronomers discover center of Milky Way is teeming with black holes
WASHINGTON (AP) - Astronomers have discovered that the center of our galaxy is teeming with black holes, sort of like a Times Square for strange super gravity objects. For decades, scientists theorized that circling in the center of galaxies were lots of stellar black holes . Those are collapsed giant stars where the gravity is so strong even light doesn't get out.>>
Rapper carrying $183,000 in cash and jewelry robbed at gunpoint
FORT LEE, N.J. (AP) - A rapper and reality star says he was robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey in what was "one of the worst, scariest nights of my life." Safaree Samuels says the robbery happened Monday in Fort Lee around 2 a.m. The 36-year-old told WWPR-FM two men ran up and had him face down on the ground with a gun to his head. Police say the suspects stole $183,000 in cash and jewelry.>>
PHOTOS: Kootenai Co. detectives looking to identify persons of interest in Grand Theft case
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify two people regarding a Grand Theft case. Surveillance photos released on Monday show the two people also had children with them on March 17, 2018 inside the Hayden Walmart. They appeared to be driving a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Det. P. Sullivan at 208-446-2114 reference case # 18-10982>>
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
Seattle may set minimum base fare for ride-shares Uber, Lyft
SEATTLE, Wash. - Seattle may require a minimum base fare that would make ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft cost more. Doing so would make Seattle the first place to require a base fare for rides, which supporters say will help drivers make a better wage in an increasingly expensive city that already has a $15 minimum wage for most other workers.>>
Interior Department backs off plan to increase fees at popular parks
The Interior Department is rolling back its plan to increase fees at 17 of the nation's most popular parks. An interior official says the department is amending the plan following major backlash from the public. The admission hike would have more than doubled fees during the peak summer season, forcing visitors to pay $70 a car. No word yet on exactly how the rates are being revised.
President Trump promises 'strong action today' on immigration
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is promising "strong action today" on immigration. Trump says on Twitter: "Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW! The Democrats stand in our way _ they want people to pour into our country unchecked....CRIME! We will be taking strong action today.">>
