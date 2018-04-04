Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 4th

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police are investigating reports of “zombie-like” raccoons in northeast Ohio.

WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime.

Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. Coggeshall says the animal would stand on its hind legs, show its teeth and fall over backward.

The raccoon Coggeshall saw and 14 others police responded to were euthanized.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the animals were likely suffering from distemper, not rabies. The viral disease causes coughing, tremors and seizures and leads raccoons to lose their fear of humans.

Authorities are asking residents to report raccoons behaving unusually to their local police station.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An out-of-control trash truck smashed into a row of parked cars along a residential street in Philadelphia, but no injuries have been reported.

Neighbors say they heard a series of loud booms around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday that caused them to bolt out of bed.

Outside, they found a number of vehicles destroyed on the street in south Philadelphia. One station wagon had been pushed on top of the hood and windshield of a red Saab.

KYW-TV says the private trash truck's driver told police there was some kind of mechanical malfunction.

Torono Welch, whose SUV was damaged, tells KYW-TV it "sounded like a train came off the track or something out here."

Police are still investigating.

An email seeking comment from the Gold Medal Environmental, which owns the truck, wasn't immediately returned Wednesday.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A shy 9-year-old from Kerala, India, is suddenly in the spotlight after his family discovered he can light up a LED bulb just by touching it.

Abu Thahir claims he discovered the bizarre skill when his father, who is an electrician, brought home a bulb from work.

The boy is causing a buzz on social media ever since his aunt posted a video showing the amazing deed.

His family claims his skill is genuine, and experts said his body might be acting as an electrical conductor due to a high salt content in his sweat.

"People who sweat more usually have a high salt content in their body. If the level is unusually high, their bodies could conduct electricity," said expert Joshy K. Kuriakose to The Week.

Thahir can light up only rechargeable LED bulbs, though, and only when the electrical foot contacts at the bottom of the bulb touch his skin.

"If you connect the two leads of the rechargeable bulb with a wire, it will light up. Thahir's body is conducting electricity like a wire," Kuriakose explained.

According to The Mirror, the father considers it as a gift given by God to his son and has accepted it without any complaints.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A Canadian man is asking forgiveness for a birdbrained thing he did 17 years ago: inadvertently encouraging seagulls to trash his hotel room.

Back in 2001, Nick Burchill checked into the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria, British Columbia, for a business meeting with clients at a new job.

He also brought some pepperoni from his hometown to share with former Navy buddies in the area. But his room had no fridge so he opened a window to keep it cool. And then he went for a long walk.

That's when things got messy. Really messy.

Hungry seagulls invaded the room to eat the spicy meat and, in the process, completely destroyed it.

The result was such a housekeeping nightmare that the Fairmont Empress permanently banned him.

Recently, Burchill apologized to the hotel in hopes of removing the stain from his good name. In the process, his Facebook post recounting the incident that led to the ban has gone viral.

Burchill's story began with good intentions. He was taking a small suitcase full of Brothers Pepperoni — a delicatessen delicacy associated with his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia ? to friends in Victoria.

The hotel room had no refrigerator and Burchill feared the pepperoni might go bad in the warm room. So he laid out the goodies on a table near an open window and went out.

Spoiler alert: bad idea.

I remember walking down the long hall and opening the door to my room to find an entire flock of seagulls in my room. I didn't have time to count, but there must have been 40 of them and they had been in my room, eating pepperoni for a long time.

In case you were wondering, Brothers' TNT Pepperoni does NASTY things to a seagull's digestive system. As you would expect, the room was covered in seagull crap. What I did not realize until then was that Seagulls also drool. Especially when they eat pepperoni.

When he walked into the room, Burchill recalled he startled the birds. They "immediately started flying around and crashing into things as they desperately tried to leave the room."

The result was a tornado of seagull excrement, feathers, pepperoni chunks and fairly large birds whipping around the room. The lamps were falling. The curtains were trashed. The coffee tray was just disgusting.

Eventually, Burchill called the front desk and requested help cleaning up the room.

I can still remember the look on the lady's face when she opened the door. I had absolutely no Idea what to tell her, so I just said "I'm sorry" and I went to dinner. When I came back, my things had been moved to a much smaller room.

A short time later, Burchill's employer received a note from the hotel saying he'd been banned for life.

That is until recently, when Burchill visited the hotel to apologize in person.

He hoped to make amends with the woman who had to clean the seagull-and-pepperoni-trashed room, but was told she was no longer there.

"When I was talking to the people at the desk and the manager, they did say that they had heard this story from a long-term employee that works there," Burchill told Yahoo! News Canada. "I was just kind of in and out. I didn't want to overstay my welcome."

So he "just apologized. I was forgiven. I left them a present of about a pound of Brothers TNT Pepperoni as a peace offering."

It seemed to have worked.

Burchill told Yahoo! News Canada that the hotel staff encouraged him to book a room there the next time he's in Victoria.

"I've made friends with one of the managers there and he's made it quite clear that I'm encouraged to stay with them," Burchill said. "They'll be disappointed if I don't."

As far-fetched as his story sounds, a hotel spokesperson confirmed to the Victoria Times Colonist newspaper that Burchill's tale was legit.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) To combat disruptive fan behavior at golf tournaments, the Masters has banned spectators from yelling the Bud Light catch phrase "Dilly Dilly," Bryce Ritchie of the golf site Bunkered.co.uk reported.

Ritchie wrote that someone working security for golf's first major of the year, which begins Thursday, told him that personnel at host site Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia received a sheet of prohibited words and phrases that should result in a spectator's immediate ejection if shouted.

One of them is "Dilly! Dilly!" from Bud Light's successful ad campaign that features a king and his subjects using the phrase as an affirmation or toast of sorts.

Security guards later confirmed to Golf.com that "Dilly Dilly" is indeed on the list.

For years, fans have yelled "baba booey," "in the hole," and other exclamations after players shoot. "Dilly Dilly" recently became part of the gallery lexicon.

Of course, the beer brand turned the ban ? Masters' officials did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment ? into a marketing opportunity. It sent 1,000 "Dilly Dilly" shirts to the tournament.

We're thinking those will be plenty loud enough.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 4 (UPI) -- The marquee sign outside of a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Florida is advertising more than chicken sandwiches -- it is offering an employee as a prom date.

The sign outside the Chick-fil-A in Casselberry drew attention this week for its unusual message: "Tanner needs a prom date! Details inside."

The dateless Tanner in question, Tanner Waters, 17, is an employee at the eatery and a senior at Winter Springs High School.

"I think it's funny," Waters told WKMG-TV. "I mean, like, you don't usually see your name on something like that."

He said involving his workplace in his quest for a prom date started when he jokingly asked his manager, Billy McClarnon, to be his date.

"I'm like, 'No, I'm not going to prom with you,'" McClarnon recalled. "But if you need some help, I'll put it on the reader board for you."

Waters said he was excited by the idea.

"I said, That would be awesome. That would help me out a lot.' It takes all the work out of finding" a date, Waters said.

McClarnon printed out a picture of Waters to show to interested customers who inquire about a date while the student isn't working.

Waters said he is hoping to find a date before prom, which is scheduled for the end of the month.

"I'm a great person," he said. "I have a great personality. You're going to have a great time with me. You get free dinner. Someone is buying us dinner. It's gonna be a great night."

The Florida store isn't the first Chick-fil-A to involve its sign in a quest for a prom date -- Tanner Lee, who met his girlfriend, Tatum Hoof, while he was working at an Atlanta-area Chick-fil-A, had the sign's message changed by the manager to help him ask Hoof to the prom last year. Lee posted photos of the promposal to Twitter, where they went viral.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said he is "flattered" to have been accused of "masquerading" as the Beano character "Walter the Softy".

The eurosceptic Conservative MP was issued with an apparent "cease and desist" letter by bosses at the children's comic.

They accused the politician of a "clear infringement" of copyright because he has been "distinctly copying" Walter Brown.

Mike Stirling, the head of Beano Studios, accused Mr Rees-Mogg of copying Walter's hair parting and style, distinctive glasses, choice of vintage clothes, "snootiness" and "insistence to remind others of his father's successful career".

He wrote: "We firmly request that you cease and desist in your ongoing impersonation of the character, which remains the exclusive property of Beano Studios.

"A swift response on this matter would be greatly appreciated to avoid getting Teacher involved."

He also accused Mr Rees-Mogg of adopting "trademarked imagery and brand essences of the character to the benefit of enhancing your career and popularity".

Mr Rees-Mogg, whose position as a staunch Brexiteer has seen him become a favourite with Tory Party members, offered a light-hearted response to the Beano's letter.

The 48-year-old posted on Twitter: "I am flattered to be accused by the Beano's legal eagles of imitating Walter the Softy whose powerful physical prowess is so much greater than my own."

The North East Somerset MP's father was a former editor of The Times newspaper.

Mr Rees-Mogg recently claimed he "wasn't good enough" to follow his father's profession after a "hopeless" stint at The Telegraph when he was younger, before he went into banking and then politics.

Walter Brown made his first appearance in The Beano in 1953.

In 2008, former Beano editor Euan Kerr revealed he had concerns about "gay-bashing" of Walter by the comic's famous protagonist Dennis the Menace.

He said: "The relationship between Dennis and Walter was always one that worried me.

"There were accusations from certain quarters that it was a little like gay-bashing. This obviously wasn't the way we intended it to be perceived.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A police force has defended its decision to post a bizarre e-fit picture of a suspected burglar that has been mocked on social media.

The wanted man has a particularly wide mouth that seems almost cartoonish and Twitter users have branded the image "hilarious" and a "joke".

One user said: "I can't stop laughing at it" while another said "I thought it was one of the Banana Splits (a fictional furry animal character).

Other people compared the suspect to Zippy from Rainbow and the Cheshire Cat from Alice In Wonderland.

ustifying using the image as they hunt the suspect, Warwickshire Police tweeted: "We can confirm that this is real and that we anticipated the attention!

"But jokes aside, it was created from a description provided and it's serious as a woman was victim of a horrible crime.

"Hopefully the attention will mean we identify the offender/bring him to justice quicker."

Earlier the force said it issued the image in order to try and catch two burglars who managed to get into a house by distracting a woman in her 40s.

The men claimed to be from Orbit Housing as they tricked their way into the flat on Hertford Place, Stratford-upon-Avon.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 4 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles office were rolling when a student driver apparently failed her test by crashing into the building.

Footage recorded inside the DMV Waterbury office on Tuesday shows the car crash rear-first through the windows of the building on the parking lot side.

The Connecticut State Police said the driver, a 46-year-old permit holder who was taking a driving test, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake while backing into a parking spot in front of the windows.

Police said the driver and the DMV adjudicator in the car were not injured. Two people inside the DMV office reported minor injuries from the incident.

The student driver was issued an infraction for unsafe backing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A seven-year-old boy had to be rescued by emergency services after spending three hours trapped inside a stone monument.

Max Morgan's leg became stuck after he climbed inside the stone structure at Wightwick Manor, a National Trust property near Wolverhampton, on Tuesday.

Fire crews were called after the schoolboy's parents were unable to get him out of the small hole.

Max's head could just be seen poking out of an opening and a specialist team had to be called to help with the operation.

The youngster was finally freed after firefighters used an abrasive wheel to cut the stone in half.



