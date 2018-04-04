Yakima County settles misconduct suit against coroner

(AP) - Yakima County officials have agreed pay $150,000 plus mediation costs to an employee who claimed in a suit she was sexually harassed by the county coroner.



The Yakima Herald-Republic reports county commissioners approved the settlement Tuesday in which the county and Coroner Jack Hawkins do not admit any wrongdoing.



A woman filed the suit in May 2017, claiming Hawkins made unwanted sexual advances toward her.



The woman's attorney Bill Pickett says the settlement was a satisfactory resolution. He says his client continues to work for the county but in a different department.



Commission Chairman Ron Anderson declined to comment on the settlement.



Hawkins has worked as the county coroner since 2009.



