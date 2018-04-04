Southwest Idaho gun dealer seeks bankruptcy protection

Southwest Idaho gun dealer seeks bankruptcy protectionPosted: Updated:
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.>>
Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday. Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since. "Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday.>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
Florida school shooting hero released from hospital
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - A student credited with saving his classmates' lives by using his body to block a door during the Florida school shooting that killed 17 has left the hospital. The Sun Sentinel reports that 15-year-old Anthony Borges was released Wednesday morning from Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after nine surgeries.>>
Idaho teen pleads guilty to stabbing girl at high school
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A 17-year-old Idaho student has pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Nampa high school. Wyatt Weist pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder after reaching an agreement with Canyon County prosecutors. Authorities say Weist stabbed the 17-year-old victim seven times in the parking lot of Columbia High School in early December. The girl survived the attack. Weist told the court that "I knew...>>
Montana crime lab chemist pleads not guilty to stealing meth
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A former chemist at Montana's state crime lab in Missoula has pleaded not guilty to charges that he took methamphetamine left over from samples being tested for suspected drugs in criminal cases. The clerk's office says Derek Thrush entered his pleas Tuesday during an appearance before District Judge Karen Townsend. Thrush faces three counts each of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor official misconduct. &n...>>
Southwest Idaho gun dealer seeks bankruptcy protection
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - One of southwestern Idaho's most well-known gun dealers has filed for bankruptcy. The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Wednesday that Boise Gun Co. Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in late February. The filing lists $2.7 million in assets and $3.8 million in debts. Zions Bank is the largest creditor with $1.7 million in claims secured by Boise Gun's real and personal property. The company also owes more than $22,000...>>
Yakima County settles misconduct suit against coroner
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. (AP) - Yakima County officials have agreed pay $150,000 plus mediation costs to an employee who claimed in a suit she was sexually harassed by the county coroner. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports county commissioners approved the settlement Tuesday in which the county and Coroner Jack Hawkins do not admit any wrongdoing. A woman filed the suit in May 2017, claiming Hawkins made unwanted sexual advances toward her. The woman's attorney Bill Pick...>>
Two people arrested for 2016 killing of woman near George connected to earlier Royal City shooting
EPHRATA, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports two women are in jail Wednesday in connection to the December 9, 2016 homicide along State Route 26 near Royal City, and alleged additional suspects are connected to the December 26, 2016 killing of Jill Sundberg near George. Eustolio Campuzano, 27, and Paula Rodriguez Cuevas, 29, are in the Grant County Jail for suspicion of first degree assault.>>
School shooting threat made on Patriots' player's Instagram
BOSTON - A social media message to New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman has led police to a teenager who posted a threat about shooting up his school. The New York Times reports Edelman received a message from a concerned Instagram follower late last month who told him about the threat to "shoot up" a school in the comments section of his account.>>
Up to 87 million affected in Facebook privacy scandal
NEW YORK - Facebook is restricting the user data it allows outsiders to access as part of steps it's taking to address the fallout from its worst privacy crisis in years.>>
Spokane Valley deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies are trying to find a missing 14-year-old girl who has not been seen or heard from since Sunday. Deputies say Madilynn Wyatt's family discovered her missing early Sunday morning and have not heard from her since. "Madilynn is an at-risk-youth and makes poor choices which can place her in risky or bad situations," the Sheriff's Office said in a release on Wednesday.>>
Suit: Mississippi flag's rebel symbol 'racially demeaning'
JACKSON, Miss. - JACKSON, Miss. - A new lawsuit says the Mississippi flag is "racially demeaning and hostile" because it contains the Confederate battle emblem. The federal suit was filed Wednesday afternoon and seeks to ban the city of Ocean Springs from any public display of the state flag. Unlike a lawsuit filed in 2016 by one of the same attorneys, this one does not seek a statewide change of the banner that has been used since 1894.>>
