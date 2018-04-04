Idaho teen pleads guilty to stabbing girl at high school - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho teen pleads guilty to stabbing girl at high school

NAMPA, Idaho -

(AP) - A 17-year-old Idaho student has pleaded guilty to stabbing his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a Nampa high school.
  
Wyatt Weist pleaded guilty Tuesday to attempted first-degree murder after reaching an agreement with Canyon County prosecutors.
  
Authorities say Weist stabbed the 17-year-old victim seven times in the parking lot of Columbia High School in early December. The girl survived the attack.
  
Weist told the court that "I knew what I was doing, and I intended to do it."
  
Prosecutors dropped the charge enhancement of deadly use of a weapon as part of the plea deal. The enhancement would have doubled the maximum sentence to 30 years in prison.
  
Weist is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

4/4/2018 7:28:32 AM (GMT -7:00)

