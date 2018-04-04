Florida school shooting hero released from hospital - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Florida school shooting hero released from hospital

PARKLAND, Fla. -

A student credited with saving his classmates' lives by using his body to block a door during the Florida school shooting that killed 17 has left the hospital.
  
The Sun Sentinel reports that 15-year-old Anthony Borges was released Wednesday morning from Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale after nine surgeries.
  
Borges was shot five times during the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Among the most seriously wounded survivors, Borges was previously released from the hospital but had to return because of a possible abdominal infection and ulcer in his small intestine. He also lost part of a lung.
  
Borges emigrated from Venezuela three years ago and played soccer at Fort Lauderdale's Barca Academy, a youth program operated by Futbol Club Barcelona in Spain.
  
    •   