Masters 2018: 'Dilly, Dilly' phrase reportedly banned, Bud Light responds

The Masters is the one week during golf season where almost every sports fan is cheering. But be careful what you yell-- cheering for your favorite golfer could get you removed from the course if you're not careful.

This year, the authoritarian leadership at Augusta National has banned a popular marketing phrase, coined by Bud Light-- "Dilly, Dilly."

According to Golf.com, security staff at the renowned course has been handed a list of sayings that are prohibited-- and anyone who shouts them will be "removed" immediately.

"Dilly, Dilly" has gained popularity as a form of "cheers," thanks to the large number of Bud Light commercials that ran during football season. According to Sports Illustrated, the chant has shifted from the football field to the golf course, with videos surfacing of fans yelling it players after they tee off.

Reports of the ban first surfaced Monday afternoon. Golf.com spoke with Securitas Security guards Monday afternoon, and confirmed that "Dilly, Dilly" is definitely on the list of phrases they’ve been warned about.

Word of the ban has spread from the land of the green jackets to St. Louis, MO — where the phrase was likely coined — and Bud Light's King John Barley IV has broken his silence.

Bud Light responded to the reported ban with this message, proclaiming the company will send 1,000 t-shirts to the Masters for fans to wear: