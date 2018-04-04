Masters 2018: 'Dilly, Dilly' phrase reportedly banned, Bud Light - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Masters 2018: 'Dilly, Dilly' phrase reportedly banned, Bud Light responds

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
Photo: Masters Tournament / Facebook Photo: Masters Tournament / Facebook
AUGUSTA, Ga. -

The Masters is the one week during golf season where almost every sports fan is cheering. But be careful what you yell-- cheering for your favorite golfer could get you removed from the course if you're not careful.

This year, the authoritarian leadership at Augusta National has banned a popular marketing phrase, coined by Bud Light-- "Dilly, Dilly." 

According to Golf.com, security staff at the renowned course has been handed a list of sayings that are prohibited-- and anyone who shouts them will be "removed" immediately.

"Dilly, Dilly" has gained popularity as a form of "cheers," thanks to the large number of Bud Light commercials that ran during football season. According to Sports Illustrated, the chant has shifted from the football field to the golf course, with videos surfacing of fans yelling it players after they tee off. 

Reports of the ban first surfaced Monday afternoon.  Golf.com spoke with Securitas Security guards Monday afternoon, and confirmed that "Dilly, Dilly" is definitely on the list of phrases they’ve been warned about.

Word of the ban has spread from the land of the green jackets to St. Louis, MO — where the phrase was likely coined — and Bud Light's King John Barley IV has broken his silence. 

Bud Light responded to the reported ban with this message, proclaiming the company will send 1,000 t-shirts to the Masters for fans to wear:

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 11:02 AM EDT2018-04-04 15:02:37 GMT

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. 

    >>

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. 

    >>

  • The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-04 05:26:57 GMT

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

    >>

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

    >>

  • One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-04-04 12:56:48 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat. The initial report was that the suicidal man told dispatch operators he had a gun. When officers arrived on scene a female exited the apartment.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Trump signs order to send troops to US border

    Trump signs order to send troops to US border

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:34:38 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.    Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis."

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.    Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis."

    >>

  • Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe

    Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:26:29 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.

    >>

  • Wyoming wildlife center finds itself caring for 19 baby owls

    Wyoming wildlife center finds itself caring for 19 baby owls

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-04-05 00:22:21 GMT
    Teton Raptor Center Facebook pageTeton Raptor Center Facebook page
    Teton Raptor Center Facebook pageTeton Raptor Center Facebook page

    JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming wildlife rehabilitation center may want to consider turning away any storks that show up for a while. The Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole recently took in 19 owlets from the three separate clutches within 24 hours. All the baby owls were from Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the nonprofit center had never before housed more than 18 injured, orphaned or ill birds of prey at one time, and it suddenly had a total of 27 r...

    >>

    JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming wildlife rehabilitation center may want to consider turning away any storks that show up for a while. The Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole recently took in 19 owlets from the three separate clutches within 24 hours. All the baby owls were from Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the nonprofit center had never before housed more than 18 injured, orphaned or ill birds of prey at one time, and it suddenly had a total of 27 r...

    >>
    •   