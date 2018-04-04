Coach arrested for alleged sexual misconduct with student

An Ellensburg School District coach has been arrested on alleged sexual misconduct with a high school student.



The Ellensburg Police Department said on Facebook Wednesday that an investigation determined that a 26-year-old male coach had been in an inappropriate relationship with a female student since late 2016.



Police say it began with inappropriate social media contact and physical contact when the girl was 16 and that the contact became sexual when she was 17.



Police say the relationship continued until earlier this year.



The coach has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.



His name has not been released.

