17-year-old arrested in Whitman County after police chase in stolen car

Whitman County deputies say a 17-year-old is in custody and facing multiple charges after a police chase Tuesday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Tekoa. The vehicle, a 1994 Subaru Legacy, was reported stolen from Spokane. The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 80 mph on dirt and gravel roads. The driver eventually drove the car into a ditch on Pittman Road, then got out of the car and took off on foot.

A deputy ordered the driver to the ground and he was taken into custody.

The driver gave false information, but was eventually identified as a 17-year-old boy from the Plummer, Idaho, area.

Medical personal checked the driver out following the crash before he was booked into Martin Hall Juvenile Center.

The teen is facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a public servant and making false statements.