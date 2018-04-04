Moses Lake Police Sgt. hits the lake to return stolen paddle boat

Moses Lake Police Sgt. hits the lake to return stolen paddle boatPosted: Updated:
Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them.>>
The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.>>
One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.>>
Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.>>
Spokane Valley man found guilty of second degree manslaughter in wife's death
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a jury found former reserve deputy Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter for the shooting and killing of his wife in 2016. 44-year-old Dwayne Thurman was found not guilty for first degree manslaughter. Brenda was shot in the heart. Court documents say Dwayne told investigators that he was cleaning her handgun at their home when it went off accidentally.>>
Mother of 25-year-old who fell from Palouse Falls wants change
PALOUSE FALLS STATE PARK, Wash. - Last May, 25-year-old Cade Prophet posted on Facebook about how excited he was to visit Palouse Falls with his girlfriend. Hours later, he slipped and fell helplessly to his death. Now his mother, Dorothy Prophet is advocating for change. As the one-year anniversary of her son’s death approaches, Prophet hopes better signage will be posted at both of the top>>
Trump signs order to send troops to US border
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis.">>
Deputies report missing Spokane Valley 14-year-old girl found safe
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - UPDATE: Spokane Valley deputies say Madilynn Wyatt has been found and is safe Wednesday evening.>>
Wyoming wildlife center finds itself caring for 19 baby owls
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming wildlife rehabilitation center may want to consider turning away any storks that show up for a while. The Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole recently took in 19 owlets from the three separate clutches within 24 hours. All the baby owls were from Idaho. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the nonprofit center had never before housed more than 18 injured, orphaned or ill birds of prey at one time, and it suddenly had a total of 27 r...>>
Advocacy group seeks federal protection for Montana mustangs
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Animal rights advocates are suing the federal government in a bid to make a Montana mustang population the first group of wild horses to be protected under the Endangered Species Act. Attorneys for Friends of Animals said Wednesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to act on a petition filed last June seeking protections for the population of about 155 horses along the Montana-Wyoming border.>>
No charges against officers involved in 2017 Hillyard shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Prosecutor's Office has determined that the two officers involved in a November 2017 shooting were justified in using deadly force while attempting to arrest James C. Danforth near Haven and Rowen in Hillyard. Just after 6 p.m. on November 28, 2017, police responded to 2934 E. Rowan on a report of a domestic violence with a weapon call.>>
Benton County woman's Ancestry.com test reveals her father is her parents' fertility doctor
RICHLAND, Wash. - A Benton County woman discovered her parents' OB/GYN is actually her biological father after receiving DNA sample results from Ancestry.com. According to court documents, Kelli Rowlette's parents, Ms. Ashby and Mr. Fowler, were a married couple struggling to conceive in 1979 in Idaho Falls, Idaho when they became patients of OGA under the care of Dr. Gerald E. Mortimer, an OB/GYN. The documents say Dr.>>
MLK honored as thousands march to ‘keep the dream going’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — With thoughts on the past and eyes to the future, thousands marched and sang civil rights songs Wednesday to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the “apostle of nonviolence” silenced by an assassin 50 years ago. At events ranging from a jubilant concert to a solemn wreath-laying, admirers across the country took time to both reflect on King’s legacy and discuss how his example can apply to racial and economic>>
Agencies seize roughly 100 California houses tied to China-based criminals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - U.S. prosecutors estimate that a Chinese-based crime organization will lose "hundreds of millions of dollars" in drug profits and the money it invested in homes in Northern California after authorities conducted raids.>>
Moses Lake Police Sgt. hits the lake to return stolen paddle boat
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police Department is giving a new meaning to the "Blue Lagoon." If you were near Crestview Drive Tuesday afternoon, you may have seen a sergeant-- in full uniform-- out for paddle on the lake. No-- He wasn't getting in a quick workout during his lunch break. Instead, he was on the clock, returning stolen property. A homeowner on Crestview received information on the location of his stolen paddle>>
17-year-old arrested in Whitman County after police chase in stolen car
COLFAX, Wash. - Whitman County deputies say a 17-year-old is in custody and facing multiple charges after a police chase Tuesday evening. Around 5:20 p.m., deputies attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in Tekoa. The vehicle, a 1994 Subaru Legacy, was reported stolen from Spokane. The driver refused to stop and led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 80 mph on dirt and gravel roads.>>
