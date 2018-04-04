Moses Lake Police Sgt. hits the lake to return stolen paddle boat

Moses Lake Police Department is giving a new meaning to the "Blue Lagoon." If you were near Crestview Drive Tuesday afternoon, you may have seen a sergeant-- in full uniform-- out for paddle on the lake.

No-- He wasn't getting in a quick workout during his lunch break. Instead, he was on the clock, returning stolen property.

A homeowner on Crestview received information on the location of his stolen paddle boat and passed it on to police. Moses Lake Police Department's Sgt. Kyle McCain quickly located the stolen boat and four juveniles who took it without the owner's permission.

Sgt. McCain took the long paddle back to the owner’s residence, and returned the boat.

"Our only regret is that another officer was not on scene to properly document Sgt. McCain’s uniformed paddle with a body camera," Moses Lake Police teased on Facebook.

All four juveniles were identified and charges will be filed for trespassing and theft.

