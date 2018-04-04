Advocacy group seeks federal protection for Montana mustangs - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Advocacy group seeks federal protection for Montana mustangs

Casey Riffe, AP Casey Riffe, AP
BILLINGS, Mont. -

(AP) - Animal rights advocates are suing the federal government in a bid to make a Montana mustang population the first group of wild horses to be protected under the Endangered Species Act.
  
Attorneys for Friends of Animals said Wednesday that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to act on a petition filed last June seeking protections for the population of about 155 horses along the Montana-Wyoming border.
  
The Connecticut-based group wants a federal judge to force officials to act on its petition within 60 days.
  
The Pryor Mountain mustang population is believed to be descended from the mounts of Spanish conquistadors who came to North America in the 1500s.
  
The horses are subject to periodic roundups to keep their numbers in check, with captured animals put up for adoption.

