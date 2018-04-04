Wyoming wildlife center finds itself caring for 19 baby owls

(AP) - A Wyoming wildlife rehabilitation center may want to consider turning away any storks that show up for a while.



The Teton Raptor Center in Jackson Hole recently took in 19 owlets from the three separate clutches within 24 hours. All the baby owls were from Idaho.



The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the nonprofit center had never before housed more than 18 injured, orphaned or ill birds of prey at one time, and it suddenly had a total of 27 raptors on its hands.



All the baby owls came from neighboring Idaho.



Staff at the center plan to transplant the owlets into eight or nine other known barn owl nests in the region. Barn owls are a particularly good species for fostering parentless young.





