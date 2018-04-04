Trump signs order to send troops to US border - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trump signs order to send troops to US border

WASHINGTON -

President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation directing the National Guard to be deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border.
  
Trump says Wednesday in a memorandum to his secretaries of defense and homeland security and to his attorney general that the "situation at the border has now reached a point of crisis."
  
The document orders the Secretary of Defense to support the Department of Homeland Security in securing the southern border to stop the flow of drugs and people.
  
And it orders the agency heads to submit a report within 30 days outlining what other steps can be taken.
  
Trump says that "lawlessness" at the southern border is "fundamentally incompatible with the safety, security, and sovereignty of the American people." And he says his administration "has no choice but to act."

  • Ohio police investigate reports of 'zombie' raccoons

    YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in northeast Ohio. WKBN-TV reports Youngstown police have received more than a dozen calls in the past three weeks about raccoons acting strangely in the daytime. Photographer Robert Coggeshall says he was playing with his dogs outside his home last week when one such raccoon approached them. 

  • The Latest: Father says suspect was angry at YouTube

    SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) - The father of a woman suspected of shooting three people at YouTube's headquarters says she was angry at the company because it stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform.

  • One man injured in officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - One man is recovering in the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer involved shooting in Coeur d'Alene early Wednesday morning. Coeur d'Alene Police tell us they responded to the 2400 block of N. A St. around 12:30am for a suicide threat.

  • Woman’s purse targeted by thieves while visiting Spokane cemetery

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen while she was visiting a cemetery on Easter Sunday. “We only had eyes off my car for eight minutes,” said Rayme McKelvey. “We walked back out and my window was smashed and my bag was gone and they had rifled through my car.” McKelvey was visiting her grandparents’ grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery in north Spokane when the crime took place.

  • Stop the stigma: Spokane Police supports sexual assault victims

    Spokane, Wash. Members of the Spokane Police Department's Special Victims Unit and Lutheran Community Services advocates were at Sweet Frostings in downtown Spokane Wednesday afternoon to talk to the public about the importance of Start Believing Day. April is sexual assault awareness month.  Start by believing is a public awareness campaign focused on the public response to sexual assault. Spokane Police Lieutenant Mike McNab said this event is essential...

  • Neighbors split over South Hill development plans

    Spokane, Wash. A 25-acre lot could be the future site of 233 homes mixed with 70,000 square feet of commercial space. Linda Warner lives a stone's throw away from the development, and she's all for it "Greenstone developed Kendall Yards, and it's a great success, and I think it would add a lot to the community.” City Council President Ben Stuckart agrees with Linda and thinks this project is needed for the area "I am really excited, and I actually live four blocks

