Legendary Coeur d'Alene High School basketball coach dies of apparent suicide

Retired teacher and Idaho Hall of Fame basketball coach, Dean Lundblad was found dead Tuesday night in an apparent suicide.

Lundblad was a coaching staple in north Idaho where he led Coeur d’Alene High School to a state championship back in 1973.

Investigators say he was found dead under the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge Tuesday night.

According to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s call log, a caller reported they saw a man get out of his car on Interstate 90 at the Veterans Memorial Centennial Bridge and jump.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office does confirm that Lundblad was found dead under the bridge but have not officially ruled that it is a suicide right now because it’s still under investigation.

Two weeks ago, Coeur d’Alene High School Principal Troy Schueller died from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.