Woman’s purse targeted by thieves while visiting Spokane cemetery

A woman’s car was broken into and her purse was stolen while she was visiting a cemetery on Easter Sunday.

“We only had eyes off my car for eight minutes,” said Rayme McKelvey. “We walked back out and my window was smashed and my bag was gone and they had rifled through my car.”

McKelvey was visiting her grandparents’ grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery in north Spokane when the crime took place.

Credit cards, cash, pictures, and other memories were stolen along with the purse. The thief was able to rack up $400 using McKelvey's credit cards.

“I was just there for 10 minutes to pay respect to my grandparents and someone targets those who are vulnerable,” said McKelvey. “I think that’s a crappy thing to do.”

McKelvey isn’t the only one who’s been the victim of this heartless act.

After hearing about this story, Dan Freeman contacted KHQ, saying the same thing happened to him and his wife in December.

“My wife and I were in town from Phoenix, AZ at Holy Cross Cemetery for a funeral service,” wrote Freeman. “And the same thing happened. Window broken, purse, sunglasses, iphones, cash for travel in the purse, all gone.”

Freeman filed a police report and even says he tracked a potential thief using an app on the phone, but says police never showed up.

If you recognize the purse in this picture or know anything about either of these stories, you are encouraged to call crime check at 509-456-2233.